MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock hosted golf teams from across eastern Nebraska Friday for action in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite.
Golfers competed in the 18-hole tournament at Grandpa’s Woods in the morning and afternoon. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said many athletes took advantage of pleasant conditions on the course.
“We started with some rain but ended up having a really nice day to play,” Backemeyer said.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Gus Pope represented the Knights in the varsity division. Pope tied for 13th place with a round of 103. He posted a 56 on his first nine holes and a 47 on his second nine.
Johnson County Central won the varsity team race with a total of 280. The Thunderbirds collected five of the top seven individual spots and had three players score in the 60s. Eli Waring and Tyler Bartels both finished with rounds of 68 and Kole Kleespies posted a 69.
Varsity Team Results
Johnson County Central 280, Yutan 323, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 1,289, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 2,208, Elmwood-Murdock 3,103, Lewiston 3,109 (*Schools had to have a minimum of four golfers in order to qualify for team awards. Teams were assessed a 1,000-stroke penalty for each golfer missing from a four-person lineup.)
Top Ten Results
T1) Eli Waring (JCC) 33-35 68 (*won on playoff hole), T1) Tyler Bartels (JCC) 34-34 68, 3) Kole Kleespies (JCC) 33-36 69, 4) Will Elgert (YUT) 40-32 72, 5) Brady Timm (YUT) 38-36 74, 6) Tanner Kerner (JCC) 37-38 75, T7) Sam Buss (JCC) 40-36 76, T7) Alex Hannon (CBM) 39-37 76, 9) Will Hays (YUT) 39-39 78, 10) J.T. Haag (CBM) 41-45 86
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Gus Pope 56-47 103 (tied 13th)
Junior Varsity Team Results
Lincoln Christian 357, Yutan 458, Pawnee City 1,267, Johnson County Central 1,327
Top Ten Results
T1) Brady McGeer (LCHS) 46-41 87 (*won on playoff hole), T1) Eric Moore (PWC) 41-46 87, T3) Kellen Bradbury (PWC) 44-44 88, 4) Joel Penrod (LCHS) 41-47 88, 5) Jake Bowman (LCHS) 45-44 89, 6) Tyson Crosby (PWC) 48-44 92, 7) Easton Marshbanks (LCHS) 45-48 93, 8) Henry Smith (LCHS) 47-49 96, 9) Devin Conley (JCC) 51-52 103, 10) Gage Kennedy (YUT) 56-50 106