Golfers prepare for upcoming campaign

Girls from two Cass County schools will knock drives into fairways and sink long putts during the new season.

Elmwood-Murdock and Plattsmouth will sponsor girls golf programs this fall. The Nebraska School Activities Association split schools into three classes based on enrollment of grades 9-11 from the previous year.

Schools with a total enrollment of girls and boys at or above 850 will be in Class A. Schools in Classes B and C were classified using female-only enrollments. The state placed the 64 largest schools into Classes A and B, with schools at or above 850 in Class A and the rest in Class B. The remaining girls golf programs will be in Class C.

There will be 34 Class A girls golf programs this season. Thirty schools will compete in Class B and there will be 77 teams in Class C.

Plattsmouth will compete in Class B. The Blue Devils are tied with Alliance for the 23rd-largest female-only enrollments of 153. Scottsbluff (447), South Sioux City (383), Bennington (366) and Hastings (344) have the largest Class B enrollments. Omaha Gross (118), Columbus Lakeview (118) and Ogallala (118) have the smallest enrollments.

Elmwood-Murdock will play in Class C. The Knights are tied with Ravenna for the 64th-largest enrollments of 38. Ashland-Greenwood (109), Adams Central (109), Wahoo (107) and O’Neill (107) will be the largest Class C schools. Garden County (21), Creek Valley (21), Mullen (20) and Exeter-Milligan (15) will have the smallest female-only enrollments.

Plattsmouth will begin the 2022 campaign on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Blue Devils will travel to Auburn Country Club to play Auburn in a dual.

PHS will play in its first tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The team will travel to Crooked Creek Golf Club for the Waverly Invite. Ashland-Greenwood, Bennington, Elkhorn North, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Gross, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Waverly will compete in the tournament.

The Blue Devils will play at Bay Hills Golf Club three times this season. The team will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Sept. 8 and will play Gretna and Omaha Duchesne in a triangular on Sept. 20. Plattsmouth will welcome Ashland-Greenwood and Platteview to the course for a triangular on Sept. 22.

Elmwood-Murdock will start the new season on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Knights will host Lincoln Christian and Waverly in a 2:30 p.m. triangular at Grandpa’s Woods.

Elmwood-Murdock will host Arlington and Cedar Bluffs in a Sept. 1 triangular and will play Palmyra in a home dual on Sept. 27. The Knights will host the annual Elmwood-Murdock Invite on Sept. 26. Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Bennington, Cedar Bluffs, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Lutheran and Palmyra will compete with Elmwood-Murdock.

The Class B State Tournament will take place Oct. 10-11 at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. The Class C State Tournament will run Oct. 10-11 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.