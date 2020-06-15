Governor, NSAA reduce restrictions for sports

LINCOLN – Cass County students learned this week that they will soon have more access to sports practices, camps and games.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced several changes to current coronavirus restrictions. The NSAA announcement came on Thursday and Ricketts delivered his outline of changes Monday afternoon.
NSAA Assistant Director Jeff Stauss provided new guidelines for multiple sports in a letter to all schools. Many of the biggest changes will be in the areas of camps, clinics and open gyms for students.
Stauss said NSAA member schools such as Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water will be permitted to have students take part in camps, clinics and summer leagues beginning Thursday, June 18. This applies to all NSAA-sanctioned activities except basketball, soccer, wrestling and football.
NSAA schools may hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling effective immediately with several restrictions. Students will only be allowed to participate in individual skills and workouts at the open gyms. No physical contact with others will be allowed, and students may not share equipment or be in groups.
Stauss said NSAA officials are requiring open gym supervisors to enforce the above restrictions.
“Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school,” Stauss said.
Thursday’s announcement was the latest step the NSAA has taken regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The organization allowed schools to open their weight rooms for voluntary strength and conditioning sessions beginning June 1. Schools have been required to have no more than 25 students in their weightlifting facilities at one time.
Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Sport-specific drills have not been permitted in weight facilities. Students have also been prohibited from using sport-specific equipment during their activities.
Ricketts spoke at a coronavirus press conference in Lincoln on Monday afternoon. He said Nebraska would begin loosening restrictions for sports and many other state activities beginning Monday, June 22. These actions are part of a new Directed Health Measure (DHM) that will apply to 89 of the state’s 93 counties. Cass County is included in the new DHM guidelines.
Ricketts said fan attendance for youth and school games will change to the same limit as statewide gatherings on Monday, June 22. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent of the rated occupancy of a structure. This includes ball diamonds, stadiums and arenas.
Groups at outdoor events may not be larger than eight people, and each group of people must have at least six feet of separation between them.
The previous DHM in Nebraska limited fan attendance to only household members of the players on each of the teams. Ricketts said Monday that this restriction will be removed beginning June 22. Fans who are not immediate household family members of players will be allowed to come to games.
Fans will not be allowed to use bleachers to watch baseball or softball games. They must either bring their own chairs or stand outside the fences. They will not be allowed to either sit or stand in the area from behind home plate to six feet past the far end of each dugout.
Ricketts also said athletes in contact team sports may begin practices and games on Wednesday, July 1. State officials have categorized team sports by contact level based on guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Sports have been divided into non-contact, limited contact and contact groups.
“The decision was made by simply taking a look at loosening restrictions a little bit at a time,” Ricketts said. “We prohibited those in June. We are now allowing those in July.”
Students were able to begin practicing in limited contact and non-contact sports on June 1. Limited-contact activities include volleyball, baseball and softball. Non-contact activities include cross country, track and field, swimming, badminton, bowling, curling, dance, rodeo, horseback riding and rowing.
Contact sports include basketball, wrestling, football, soccer and cheerleading. The changes that will take effect for these sports on July 1 apply to all ages of youth.
Ricketts said state officials will continue to monitor coronavirus levels in Nebraska and will make appropriate changes to DHM guidelines if necessary. He said the state is not in the clear from COVID-19 consequences.
“This is not a green light for football at Memorial Stadium yet,” Ricketts said.
