Governor, NSAA reduce restrictions for sports

Groups at outdoor events may not be larger than eight people, and each group of people must have at least six feet of separation between them.

The previous DHM in Nebraska limited fan attendance to only household members of the players on each of the teams. Ricketts said Monday that this restriction will be removed beginning June 22. Fans who are not immediate household family members of players will be allowed to come to games.

Fans will not be allowed to use bleachers to watch baseball or softball games. They must either bring their own chairs or stand outside the fences. They will not be allowed to either sit or stand in the area from behind home plate to six feet past the far end of each dugout.

Ricketts also said athletes in contact team sports may begin practices and games on Wednesday, July 1. State officials have categorized team sports by contact level based on guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Sports have been divided into non-contact, limited contact and contact groups.

“The decision was made by simply taking a look at loosening restrictions a little bit at a time,” Ricketts said. “We prohibited those in June. We are now allowing those in July.”