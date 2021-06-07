Graham eager to run for Nebraska-Kearney

PLATTSMOUTH – Autumn Graham painted many winning scenes for Plattsmouth during her high school days with her work ethic and running talents.

She will look to create the same type of masterpieces as a University of Nebraska-Kearney athlete over the next four years.

Graham announced this week that she would join the UNK cross country and track and field programs. She was the Plattsmouth Female Athlete of the Year in 2016-17 before serving with the U.S. Air Force National Guard for several years. She said she was excited about returning to her running roots with the Lopers.

“I decided to continue my running career at UNK because this past winter I hit a bit of a rough patch in life, and something that has brought me joy since I was a little girl is running,” Graham said. “Not knowing how much I could have improved in college has bothered me ever since I graduated high school, so I called coach (Brady) Bonsall to ask if he would let me walk on to the team, and he was very supportive of the idea.

“UNK was my top pick for the schools where I wanted to run at when I was a senior, but the timing hadn’t worked out with some of my military duties. Both of my parents and my sister competed for the Lopers in cross country and track, so to be part of the same program is pretty special to me.”