Haizlip to dance at Winona State

CONESTOGA – Mattie Haizlip has been a key member of Conestoga’s star-studded lineup of dancers during her high school career.
She will have a chance to unlock even more success on the collegiate dance stage next year.
Haizlip learned May 12 that she had been selected to be a member of Winona State University’s dance team for the 2020-21 school year. Haizlip will join one of the top dance programs in the Midwest. The Warriors have earned national awards for their work and perform at many WSU events throughout the year.
Haizlip said she was excited to have an opportunity to be a member of the NCAA Division II team.
“I decided to continue my dance career because I discovered in high school that dance was something I couldn’t live without,” Haizlip said. “I am very passionate about the activity, and I can’t wait to continue dancing on the Winona State University dance team.”
Conestoga head dance coach Angie Hogue said Haizlip has been an integral part of Conestoga’s program. Haizlip has used her intelligence and integrity to help the Cougars win multiple state championships in her career. Conestoga has earned state dance titles in each of the past three years.
“Mattie has been an outstanding member of the Conestoga dance team!” Hogue said. “She not only is an extremely talented dancer but she is also a great teammate. She’s always been a hard worker and a great motivator for her teammates.”
Haizlip has filled a leading role on one of Nebraska’s best dance squads. Conestoga finished first at state in the Class C-1 Pom Division in both 2018 and 2019, and the Cougars captured gold medals in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division this past February. The team also earned second place in hip hop in 2019 and pom in 2020.
Current Winona State dance team captains Emma Ebbinger and Lorel Breuer took that into consideration when they reviewed prospective candidates in early May. Haizlip impressed them with her lengthy list of dancing accomplishments in both school and community activities.
Hogue said Haizlip’s ability to learn many types of dancing concepts would help her in college.
“Winona State University Dance is so lucky to be getting a dancer like Mattie!” Hogue said. “Mattie is a versatile dancer who excels in all styles of dance. Mattie is a beautiful lyrical jazz performer and it looks like Winona Dance competes a lot with that style.
“She is going to have so much fun with that and I’m so excited for her! She will be a great addition to their team and I look forward to seeing her performing with her new team.”
Winona State athletes perform at all home football and basketball games during the year, and they also make appearances at many school functions on campus. The team competes in regional contests in Minnesota and Wisconsin and travels to national events each spring. Winona State placed fifth in the Division II Team Routine category at the 2018 National Dance Alliance National Championships in Florida.
Haizlip has been involved in volleyball, soccer, dance, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Conestoga. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has earned many local and conference academic honors. She will major in child psychology at Winona State.
Haizlip said she has been blessed to have an opportunity to dance on Conestoga’s team. She said her experiences at CHS have helped her unlock a positive future on the Winona State campus.
“Conestoga’s dance program has meant everything to me,” Haizlip said. “My coach, Angie Hogue, not only taught me how to be a better dancer, but how to be a better person. My lovely teammates are my best friends, and I couldn’t have survived those four years without them. The Conestoga dance team will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!