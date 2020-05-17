Haizlip to dance at Winona State

Haizlip has filled a leading role on one of Nebraska’s best dance squads. Conestoga finished first at state in the Class C-1 Pom Division in both 2018 and 2019, and the Cougars captured gold medals in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division this past February. The team also earned second place in hip hop in 2019 and pom in 2020.

Current Winona State dance team captains Emma Ebbinger and Lorel Breuer took that into consideration when they reviewed prospective candidates in early May. Haizlip impressed them with her lengthy list of dancing accomplishments in both school and community activities.

Hogue said Haizlip’s ability to learn many types of dancing concepts would help her in college.

“Winona State University Dance is so lucky to be getting a dancer like Mattie!” Hogue said. “Mattie is a versatile dancer who excels in all styles of dance. Mattie is a beautiful lyrical jazz performer and it looks like Winona Dance competes a lot with that style.

“She is going to have so much fun with that and I’m so excited for her! She will be a great addition to their team and I look forward to seeing her performing with her new team.”