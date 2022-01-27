Hardy to compete for Midland track and field program

PLATTSMOUTH – Krista Hardy has created a history full of sunny moments in her Plattsmouth High School career.

She is planning to produce the same type of bright achievements in the future at Midland University.

Hardy signed a letter of intent Thursday morning to compete for Midland’s track and field program. The PHS senior qualified for the state track and field meet last spring in the high jump and is setting her sights on winning multiple medals this year. She said she was excited about representing the Warriors both in the classroom and track and field arenas.

“I really like the small-town atmosphere up there, and I felt right at home when I went there to visit,” Hardy said. “The track and field program is really good, and from an academic standpoint it’s a great place to go to get a nursing degree. I’m really happy about it.”

Plattsmouth co-head track and field coach Chris Wiseman said Hardy would continue making major progress as a high jumper at Midland.

“I think from a high jump perspective the opportunity for growth is tremendous for Krista,” Wiseman said. “She has the build of a great high jumper, and when you get to college you get to focus on your particular event even more, which can help a lot as well. She’s a three-sport athlete, she has a lot of drive and determination and she’s got a lot of talent. I think she has the potential to do some really good things up there.”

Hardy hauled in an array of high jump awards during her junior campaign. She won the Louisville Quad with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, and she pocketed additional medals at the Plattsmouth Invite, Bennington Invite, Cougar Invite and Trailblazer Conference Meet.

She achieved one of her top goals with a second-place effort at the District B-1 Meet in May. She cleared a personal-best height of 4-11 to qualify for the state meet. Hardy then cleared the opening state height in front of a large crowd at Omaha Burke Stadium. She placed 18th with a result of 4-10.

Wiseman said he and assistant coach Dave Dukes, who works with Hardy and other Plattsmouth high jumpers, feel those numbers will continue rising in her senior season.

“Dave and I believe she’s going to be a five-foot jumper,” Wiseman said. “If you can do that, you’re going to be in contention for a medal at every meet. We’re really confident she has the ability to get those types of heights.”

Hardy said she enjoys competing in track and field because of the combination of self-reliance and community support.

“I like it because it’s an individual sport but you’re part of a team too,” Hardy said. “You can take the time to focus on your own event, and in the end you’re responsible for improving your own results, but you also have the support of teammates to help you.”

Hardy is one of the most active students at Plattsmouth. She is involved in softball, basketball, track and field, show choir, yearbook, Student Council, National Honor Society, spirit squad, Academy Core Leaders, culinary arts, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

Hardy said she has enjoyed being part of many groups and activities at Plattsmouth. She felt that positive PHS history would help her enjoy a bright future when she enrolls at Midland.

“It’s been really good for time management,” Hardy said. “That’s been nice because I know that will be important in college. It’s also been a lot of fun. I love being involved in a lot of things and getting to know so many people.”

