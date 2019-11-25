{{featured_button_text}}
Kayla Harvey signs letter with CSM dance team

Plattsmouth senior Kayla Harvey signed a letter of intent Monday morning to join the competitive dance team at College of Saint Mary. Front row from left, Tina Harvey, Kayla Harvey and Brian Harvey; second row, Plattsmouth dance coach Sabrina Ayala and College of Saint Mary competitive dance coach April Allen.

 Photo Courtesy Keith Maly / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – Kayla Harvey has danced her way into many memorable moments during her time at Plattsmouth High School.

She will have a chance to continue her dancing career in college next year.

Harvey signed a letter of intent Monday morning to join the College of Saint Mary competitive dance team. The Flames are Great Plains Athletic Conference members and have a full calendar of activities in the fall and winter months.

College of Saint Mary began its competitive dance program in the 2017-18 school year. Students perform pom, hip hop and jazz routines at multiple contests across the Midwest. Judges evaluate teams based on their techniques, choreography, degree of difficulty of each action and uniformity of the overall presentation.

CSM’s schedule this season includes contests at Doane, Midland, Concordia and Dordt. The Flames will compete in the GPAC Championships at Doane in early February.

Harvey will major in nursing at CSM. She is a National Honor Society student and has earned many local, conference and state academic honors at Plattsmouth. She is involved in basketball, spirit squad, concert choir and show choir at PHS.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments