PLATTSMOUTH – Kayla Harvey has danced her way into many memorable moments during her time at Plattsmouth High School.
She will have a chance to continue her dancing career in college next year.
Harvey signed a letter of intent Monday morning to join the College of Saint Mary competitive dance team. The Flames are Great Plains Athletic Conference members and have a full calendar of activities in the fall and winter months.
College of Saint Mary began its competitive dance program in the 2017-18 school year. Students perform pom, hip hop and jazz routines at multiple contests across the Midwest. Judges evaluate teams based on their techniques, choreography, degree of difficulty of each action and uniformity of the overall presentation.
CSM’s schedule this season includes contests at Doane, Midland, Concordia and Dordt. The Flames will compete in the GPAC Championships at Doane in early February.
Harvey will major in nursing at CSM. She is a National Honor Society student and has earned many local, conference and state academic honors at Plattsmouth. She is involved in basketball, spirit squad, concert choir and show choir at PHS.