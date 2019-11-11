PLATTSMOUTH – If someone presented a business portfolio of Sydni Haugaard’s softball accomplishments at Plattsmouth, there would be plenty of investors for her stock.
Haugaard signed a letter of intent Monday morning to play softball at Bellevue University. Haugaard has been a multi-year starter for PHS as a catcher and has been one of the team’s top batters all four seasons. She said she was excited about continuing her career for the Bruins.
“I think it’s going to be a great place to play,” Haugaard said. “I really like the school and it has a great business program, so I know I’ll get a good education, and the softball program is really good there. I’m looking forward to being part of the team.”
Plattsmouth head coach Tabitha Keating said Haugaard had been a cornerstone of the PHS program for many seasons. She earned the team’s Rookie of the Year Award as a freshman and remained entrenched in the starting lineup the next three campaigns.
“Sydni’s been such an integral part of our team,” Keating said. “She was a manager for us when she was an eighth grader, so she’s been with the program for five years. Honestly, I don’t know what a Plattsmouth softball team looks like without her. She’s been incredibly valuable for us.”
Haugaard said she had improved her mental toughness as a member of Plattsmouth’s program. Her upbeat approach at the plate has led to major accomplishments in the team’s lineup.
Haugaard batted .339 as a freshman and produced a .417 batting average in her sophomore year. She generated a .397 batting average and .479 on-base percentage as a junior with 25 hits and 12 runs batted in. She capped her Plattsmouth career this fall with a .324 batting average, .398 on-base percentage, 24 hits and 16 RBI.
“My mental game has been something that has definitely helped my hitting,” Haugaard said. “I take everything in stride now and have a confident attitude at the plate. It’s made me a better hitter for sure.”
Haugaard has also helped the Blue Devils behind the plate. She posted a .989 fielding percentage as a junior and had a team-best .991 effort as a senior. She worked 124 2/3 innings and threw out four runners trying to steal. She also picked off one runner at third base.
Haugaard will major in business at Bellevue. She has earned spots on the Plattsmouth Honor Roll for her academic work, and she was selected to attend Cornhusker Girls State this past summer. Keating said Haugaard’s positive attitude and determination to excel in many activities will help her in her college career.
“Her work ethic is off the charts,” Keating said. “She was the first one to practice and the last one to leave, and she was always trying to encourage her teammates and help everyone be the best that they could be.
“That’s really going to serve her well at Bellevue. She’s going to earn playing time there because she’s going to work hard at everything they ask her to do.”