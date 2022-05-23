Heard pockets state award for Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Eric Heard placed an exclamation point at the end of his Louisville running career Saturday with an award-winning story on the track.

Heard wrote his name on the list of 2022 medal winners with his efforts in the Class C State Meet. He collected seventh place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.02. He dove across the finish line to claim a trip to that afternoon’s medal ceremony.

Heard said he was looking forward to having a chance to compete against many of the state’s top runners. He had secured championships in the 800 meters in three regular-season meets and the district race before entering Omaha Burke Stadium.

“I felt pretty good, but I knew it would be a really close race, because the competition here is on another level,” Heard said. “I wanted to have a good first lap, because I knew if I was behind going into that second lap then it would be a lot harder to make up any ground. That was something I was thinking about when I started.”

Heard followed that strategy by flying around the track in the opening 400 meters. He finished the first lap in 56.466 seconds. He led a pack of runners as everyone heard the bell signaling the second and final lap.

Heard completed his second lap in 1:06.315. The large crowd watched multiple runners battle for positions in the final 50 meters. Heard felt he had to fall forward as he reached the finish line in order to gain a few hundredths of a second on the clock.

“I was hurting in that last stretch,” Heard said. “I really wanted to get a medal, so I knew I had to give it my all. I knew I needed to dive at the end to make that happen.”

Heard’s effort paid off on the leaderboard. He finished seventh in 2:04.02 and Wisner-Pilger’s August Scholting was eighth in 2:04.07. Lincoln Lutheran’s Jacob Wertz was just outside medal territory with a ninth-place time of 2:04.15.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts won the race in 1:58.31. Lincoln Lutheran’s Logan Lebo was second in 2:01.11 and Stanton’s Abraham Larson finished third in 2:02.57.

“It was a lot of fun out there,” Heard said. “You’re going against the best of the best in the whole state, and that pushes you to give it everything you have. It’s really good competition, but that’s something that helps you do better, so it was fun to be a part of.”

Heard gave Louisville points in a wide assortment of races during the spring. He won titles in the 800 meters at the Louisville Invite, Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet, Johnson County Central Invite and the District C-2 Meet. He also scored points in the 400 meters, 400-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay. He ended the season with 20 medals in his individual and relay races.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.