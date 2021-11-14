Heilig to play hoops at Arizona Christian

LOUISVILLE – Avery Heilig would like to solve criminal cases as an arson detective in her future career.

The Louisville senior has already figured out how to create fiery performances on the basketball court.

Heilig signed a letter of intent Friday morning to play basketball at Arizona Christian University. The Glendale-based school is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC). The Firestorm won 12 games in a COVID-shortened season last year.

Heilig said she was looking forward to continuing her basketball career at the collegiate level.

“After I went on a visit down there I knew it was the best fit for me both as an athlete and a student,” Heilig said. “I really love it there. I’m super excited about what’s to come.”

ACU coaches spotted Heilig at a club basketball tournament and were intrigued with the potential they saw in her. They watched several games and asked if she would be interested in playing for the Firestorm. A trip to the campus sealed the decision about Heilig’s post-graduation plans.

“I knew right away that it was a good place to be,” Heilig said. “Everyone was really nice and the school was pretty amazing. I’m really happy to have a chance to go there.”

Heilig played two seasons at Bellevue East before transferring to Louisville for her junior campaign. She made a major impact for the Lions in a variety of ways. She scored 253 points, drained 51 3-pointers, dished out 40 assists and hauled in 64 rebounds. She also helped LHS defensively with 25 steals, 26 pass deflections and one block.

Heilig was selected to the All-Nebraska Capitol Conference first team for her efforts. Louisville finished the season 17-9 and advanced to the district final.

Heilig said she enjoyed being with her fellow Lions both on the basketball court and in school hallways. More than two dozen friends came to the LHS gym on Friday morning to celebrate her signing day.

“Getting to be with so many great teammates is the best part about playing basketball,” Heilig said. “I’ve met a lot of my best friends from playing basketball together. You spend so much time with each other and put in a lot of hard work together, and it makes it a lot of fun.”

Heilig is planning to major in criminology at Arizona Christian. She would like to use her degree to become an arson detective after graduation.

