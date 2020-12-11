Hellbusch to continue volleyball career for Bobcats

PLATTSMOUTH – Rylee Hellbusch has fostered a world of good feelings in Plattsmouth’s volleyball program with her wide smile and selfless skills on the court.

She will continue to generate planets of positive moments in her new volleyball orbit at Peru State College.

Hellbusch signed a letter of intent this week to continue her career for the Bobcats. She said she was looking forward to following her academic and athletic pursuits at the school.

“I chose Peru State because I felt it was the perfect fit for me,” Hellbusch said. “They have a great school of education, beautiful campus and I’m not too far from home. I love Coach Felderman and her whole staff at Peru. I know they will help me grow to become a better athlete and student. I also know that Peru has an amazing community supporting it and its athletes.”

Hellbusch earned Trailblazer Conference recognition this past season for her work in multiple categories. She helped the Blue Devils in the serving department with a near-perfect performance during the year. She went 339-of-344 at the line and made 23 aces.