Hellbusch to continue volleyball career for Bobcats

PLATTSMOUTH – Rylee Hellbusch has fostered a world of good feelings in Plattsmouth’s volleyball program with her wide smile and selfless skills on the court.
She will continue to generate planets of positive moments in her new volleyball orbit at Peru State College.
Hellbusch signed a letter of intent this week to continue her career for the Bobcats. She said she was looking forward to following her academic and athletic pursuits at the school.
“I chose Peru State because I felt it was the perfect fit for me,” Hellbusch said. “They have a great school of education, beautiful campus and I’m not too far from home. I love Coach Felderman and her whole staff at Peru. I know they will help me grow to become a better athlete and student. I also know that Peru has an amazing community supporting it and its athletes.”
Hellbusch earned Trailblazer Conference recognition this past season for her work in multiple categories. She helped the Blue Devils in the serving department with a near-perfect performance during the year. She went 339-of-344 at the line and made 23 aces.
Hellbusch also delivered highlights for Plattsmouth as a setter and defender. She dished out a team-best 334 assists this past fall and helped the Blue Devils achieve a .200 team hitting percentage. She also used her defensive skills to keep many rallies alive. She finished the year with 128 digs.
Hellbusch ended her Plattsmouth career with 718 assists, 364 digs, 41 aces and 680 service points. She registered a cumulative serving percentage of .963 while wearing blue-and-white uniforms.
Hellbusch said she has enjoyed the friendships she has formed through her involvement with volleyball. That has included time at practices, bus trips to matches and team activities during her career.
“The bonds I create with my teammates is my favorite part of the game,” Hellbusch said. “Nothing makes me happier than when I can help my teammates be successful on the court. I love the daily grind of practice and working on different aspects of my play.”
Hellbusch has used her intelligence to collect many academic honors at Plattsmouth. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the PHS Honor Roll and PHS Merit Roll. She was inducted into the PHS chapter of National Honor Society in 2019.
Hellbusch has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track and field, Student Council and National Honor Society at Plattsmouth. She will major in middle-level education at Peru State. She would like to become a teacher at a middle school after graduation.
