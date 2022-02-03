Hinton to continue career for Wildcats

PLATTSMOUTH – Clyde Hinton has thrived in important situations on the football field for Plattsmouth throughout his career.

He will have a chance to flourish in college football settings for Wayne State next season.

Hinton signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to join the NCAA Division II program. The Wildcats won seven games last fall and will field a talented team in 2022. Hinton is one of seven WSC recruits who will play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl this summer.

Hinton said he was eager for the opportunity to play for the Wildcats. A tour of the Wayne State campus convinced him that northeast Nebraska would be a positive place to be for the next four years.

“I felt really comfortable when I went up there to visit,” Hinton said. “I liked the campus and everything about the football program, so I thought it would be a great school to go to.”

Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said he felt Hinton will be a valuable player for the Wildcats. Hinton signed at the same time as teammates Austin Sohl and Christian Meneses, who will attend Missouri Western State and Iowa Western Community College.

“Obviously when you have players like these three, it’s why you win ten games in a season,” Dzuris said. “These three guys are going to make an impact at their colleges because they’re all going to get legitimate opportunities to play. I’m really excited for them and proud of them.”

Hinton broke into Plattsmouth’s starting lineup as a junior. He generated 23 solo and 23 assisted tackles and made two interceptions as a defensive back.

He increased his production on both sides of the line of scrimmage during his senior campaign. He helped Plattsmouth’s offense with 19 receptions for 365 yards and six touchdowns. He also made an impact on defense with 33 solo and 18 assisted tackles. He pocketed four interceptions, made one fumble recovery, blocked one kick and ran back one interception for a touchdown.

Hinton said he enjoyed playing football for the Blue Devils because of the exciting nature of the sport. He also said running onto the field with friends made all of the experiences rewarding and memorable.

“It’s always been like a family atmosphere here,” Hinton said. “It’s fun to be out there with your friends in big moments and know you can do something together. The competition aspect is a big thing for me too. I love going out there and getting a chance to play.”

Hinton has earned multiple honors for his work in the classroom. He was named to the PHS Merit Roll this past semester for compiling a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99. He also competes in baseball for the high school spring team and the Plattsmouth American Legion summer program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.