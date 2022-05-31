Hogue claims pair of national track championships

GENEVA, Ohio – Bella Hogue has created many golden moments in her life with her hard work in academics, athletics and activities.

The Conestoga graduate made golden memories on the track this past weekend with a pair of national championships.

Hogue won titles in the 100 and 200 meters at the NCAA Division III National Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She claimed both of her first-place awards in impressive fashion. Her performance of 23.56 seconds in the 200 is the third-best time in the event since NCAA Division III was founded in 1973. Her time of 11.57 in the 100 gave her enough distance to win a race that featured personal-best marks by each of the top three runners.

Hogue credited her Nebraska Wesleyan University coaches for helping her remain in a positive frame of mind entering the meet. She vaulted into the national spotlight earlier this year when she claimed the NCAA Division III indoors title in the 200 meters in 24.66 seconds. The victory gave her additional confidence in her running abilities, but it also meant all eyes would be on her when she stepped into the starting blocks at the outdoors meet.

“After winning a national title indoors, there was quite a bit of pressure to defend the title,” Hogue said. “Going into the national meet, I was not ranked first based on time, but I knew that my coaches had done all they needed to do to put me at my best!”

Hogue began her career at Conestoga as a distance runner before transitioning into different events. She won state medals in the 100, 200, 400 and 300-meter hurdles as a senior and posted times of 12.59 in the 100 and 25.98 in the 200. She said those experiences set the foundation for her collegiate accomplishments.

“In my early high school days, I was a long-distance runner who always admired the sprinters for their explosiveness and intensity,” Hogue said. “Now that I’ve changed to sprints, I wouldn’t want it any other way! Having the opportunity to compete in two sprinting events at the national meet is something that I’m sure my younger self would be very proud of.”

Hogue started her outdoors season in early April and soon began compiling major marks in both sprinting races. She became the fastest runner in NWU history in the 100 meters on April 15 with a time of 11.80. She also ran faster than 24.60 seconds in all four of her 200 races prior to the national meet.

Her dreams of achieving two golden results took a big step forward in the preliminaries of both races May 26 and 27. She blazed to the top of the field in the 200 meters on the first day of the meet with a personal-best time of 23.79. It was the best time of the 22 runners who qualified for the national race.

The spotlight remained on Hogue the following day with an attention-grabbing performance in the 100 meters. She produced a personal-best time of 11.74 to finish first in the 22-woman field.

Hogue said enjoying that type of success in her opening races helped her realize that she could pull off the double-title achievement in the finals. She also knew she would have a huge reservoir of support from family and friends to draw from in the last races of the year.

“Going into the finals knowing that I had PRd in both events and had the fastest preliminary times in both events was super exciting,” Hogue said. “In the 200 specifically, I had been trying all season to break into the 23-second block and after doing that in prelims, I knew I could do it again in finals, and faster, with the help from my cheering team and parents.”

Hogue secured her first national title with a school-best time of 11.57 in the 100 meters early in the afternoon on May 28. She held off challenges from Malissa Lindsey of Connecticut College and Bailey Forsyth of Pacific Lutheran University down the stretch. Lindsey finished second in a personal-best time of 11.60 and Forsyth was third in a personal-best mark of 11.63.

Hogue eclipsed Maddie Moran, Aspen Rolfes, Amanda Jurgenson and Katie Krick on the NWU leaderboard in the 100 meters. Moran posted a time of 11.99 earlier this season and Rolfes ran a 12.18 in 2019. Jurgenson (1997) and Krick (2017) each ended their careers with times of 12.22.

Hogue had 70 minutes of rest before getting into starting position for the finals of the 200. She again used a quick start to soar past the other seven runners in the field. She crossed the finish line in a school-best effort of 23.56.

Gina Dello Russo of Stevens Institute of Technology finished behind Hogue in 23.87. Lindsey (23.89) was third for Connecticut College and Wisconsin Lutheran’s Kendra Schumacher (24.00) was fourth.

Hogue moved past Rolfes for the best spot on Nebraska Wesleyan’s charts in the race. Rolfes had held the previous school-best time of 24.43 since 2019.

Hogue said it was encouraging to hear words of support from her family, relatives, friends and Conestoga boosters before and during her trip to nationals. She said those positive thoughts gave her a chance to create golden memories in her track races.

“I have been blessed with such a great support system that gives me the confidence I need to do things that I never once thought possible!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.