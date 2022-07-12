Hogue earns national track academic award

LINCOLN – Conestoga graduate Bella Hogue capped her award-winning year at Nebraska Wesleyan University with an accomplishment that had never been done before at the school.

The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Wednesday that Hogue had been named the NCAA Division III Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year. It is the first time a student from NWU has earned the National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year Award for the outdoor season.

Hogue received the honor because of her talents in both the academic and athletic arenas. She has maintained a cumulative 4.0 grade point average at Nebraska Wesleyan and has been on the school’s Academic Honors List.

Hogue generated a large number of awards on the track during the outdoor season. She won titles in both the 100 and 200 meters at the NCAA Division III National Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Hogue won the 100 meters in 11.57 seconds and claimed the 200 championship in 23.56 seconds.

She became the fastest runner in NWU history in the 100 meters in mid-April with a time of 11.80. She broke that mark in the preliminaries of the national meet by crossing the finish line in 11.74. She then smashed that time in the finals to win the championship.

Hogue compiled the same pattern of results in the 200 meters throughout the season. She registered times faster than 24.60 seconds in each of her four regular-season races, and she delivered a personal-best 23.79 in the national preliminaries. She flew past her fellow runners in the finals to collect her second championship of the meet.

USTFCCCA officials honored track runners and field athletes with separate awards. Victoria Kadiri of Johns Hopkins University was named the NCAA Division III Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year. Kenneth Wei of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (track) and Steven Hermsen of Carroll (Wisc.) University (field) won the NCAA Division III awards on the men’s side.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire received the NCAA Division III academic team award for men’s outdoor track and field. Loras College was named the academic team of the year for women’s outdoor track and field.

Mercy Chelangat of the University of Alabama (NCAA Division I), Yasmine Hernandez of Colorado State University-Pueblo (NCAA Division II) and Joy Abu of William Carey University (NAIA) joined Hogue as winners of the Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year Award in their respective divisions.