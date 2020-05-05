Hogue to join Huskers on track

Hogue said she would not have been able to earn a spot on the Conestoga Wall of Fame without her family. She said they have been her rock and have helped her reach her personal, academic and athletic goals.

“Having support from my family and the Conestoga community is so important to me,” Hogue said. “My parents instilled a competitive mindset in me at a young age, and they always push me to do my very best, no matter what. They have been with me every step of this journey and I can’t wait to compete in college knowing that they will always be in my corner.”

Hogue said she has also enjoyed a golden level of support from many people at Conestoga. Friends, classmates, teachers, administrators and other staff members have provided words of encouragement to her for all of her CHS activities. She said those caring actions would help her throughout her career wearing scarlet-and-cream uniforms.

“The Conestoga community has been the greatest support system I could have ever asked for,” Hogue said. “Through my best times and my worst times, they have always rooted for me. My coaches have taught me so much, and I owe much of my ability to them.