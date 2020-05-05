Hogue to join Huskers on track

CONESTOGA – Conestoga senior Bella Hogue has enjoyed a golden track and field career for the Cougars.
She will have a chance to continue those successful racing results while wearing scarlet-and-cream uniforms next year.
Hogue recently signed a letter of intent to participate in track and field for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She said she was looking forward to running for the Huskers because of the advanced competition level there. Three Nebraska women won Big Ten Conference championships at the 2019 outdoor meet.
“I decided to compete in track and field at Nebraska because I knew I wanted to get to a school with people who will challenge me to be my very best,” Hogue said. “I was very blessed at Conestoga to have an amazing team of coaches who pushed my limits and helped me to achieve my goals.
“When looking for colleges, I knew that I wanted to attend a school that would help me to reach past my full potential, and Nebraska has proven to transform athletes into fierce competitors. That was a very important factor for me. I love being challenged, and with a wide range of outstanding athletes that participate in track and field at Nebraska, I know that I will constantly have teammates to compete with and help me improve my athletic abilities.”
Nebraska assistant track and field coach Matt Martin watched Hogue run at multiple meets and felt she would be a valuable addition to the Huskers. In addition to being the track and field program’s recruiting coordinator, Martin also coaches female sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams for the Huskers. He recommended her to head coach Gary Pepin, who agreed to offer Hogue a spot on the squad.
“She a good athlete and a good person,” Pepin said. “She’s somebody who is going to help our team.”
Hogue said her favorite part of the sport is the electric atmosphere found on the track. She said she looks forward to each meet because there is an opportunity to run against quality opponents each time. Each race features feelings of anticipation, excitement, motivation and determination.
“I love the feeling of walking into a meet, knowing that I am surrounded by competitors who are all working towards the same goals,” Hogue said. “I love the feeling of stepping up to the line before a race with my heart pounding. The entire world seems to go quiet at that moment right before the starting gun goes off. That is my favorite feeling in the world!
“I also love being able to celebrate the successes of my teammates, big or small, because I am able to witness their hard work paying off.”
Hogue used her perseverance and work ethic to become one of the most decorated athletes in Conestoga history. She holds school-best times in the 300-meter hurdles, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, and she is second on CHS lists in both the 100 and 200 meters.
Hogue is a three-time state track and field qualifier and two-time state champion. She competed in the 3,200 meters at state as a freshman and earned a Class B title in the 800 meters as a sophomore. She also ran in the 1,600 meters and helped Conestoga’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams claim state medals.
Hogue continued running on her successful track and field path as a junior. She won East Central Nebraska Conference titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and she qualified for four state events at the District B-2 Meet.
She reached the pinnacle of her profession the following week at the state meet. Hogue claimed the Class B title in the 400 meters with a dramatic sprint to the finish line in front of thousands of fans. She became the first Conestoga girl to run the 400 meters in less than 58 seconds. She also competed in the 300-meter hurdles and earned state medals in both the 100 and 200 meters.
The same type of prosperous results have happened in many of Hogue’s other school activities. She has earned many local, conference and state honors in the classroom and is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She will be majoring in advertising, public relations and broadcasting in college.
Hogue secured the district cross country championship and finished fourth at the state meet as a junior, and she returned to Kearney Country Club for the state race as a senior. She has helped Conestoga’s dance program win state titles in three consecutive years, and she filled a leading role in the school’s one-act play production of “Desdemona in the Afterlife” this past fall.
Hogue is a member of Conestoga’s chapter of National Honor Society and has taken part in many Student Council activities. She has also been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and a student leadership program at the school.
Hogue said she would not have been able to earn a spot on the Conestoga Wall of Fame without her family. She said they have been her rock and have helped her reach her personal, academic and athletic goals.
“Having support from my family and the Conestoga community is so important to me,” Hogue said. “My parents instilled a competitive mindset in me at a young age, and they always push me to do my very best, no matter what. They have been with me every step of this journey and I can’t wait to compete in college knowing that they will always be in my corner.”
Hogue said she has also enjoyed a golden level of support from many people at Conestoga. Friends, classmates, teachers, administrators and other staff members have provided words of encouragement to her for all of her CHS activities. She said those caring actions would help her throughout her career wearing scarlet-and-cream uniforms.
“The Conestoga community has been the greatest support system I could have ever asked for,” Hogue said. “Through my best times and my worst times, they have always rooted for me. My coaches have taught me so much, and I owe much of my ability to them.
“From eighth grade to senior year, coach Sean Trampe has been my biggest fan and motivator. He believed in me every step of the way and put so much work into making sure that I was able to compete my best both physically and mentally. Without Coach Trampe, I would not be the person I am today.
“And, of course, my teammates, classmates and teachers have always been wonderful supporters throughout my high school athletic career. It helps to know that I have such a strong community that will be rooting for me as I continue running in college.”
