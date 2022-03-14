Hogue wins national track title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Bella Hogue has relied on her work ethic and athleticism to deliver many championship track and field performances during her career.

The Conestoga graduate showcased those skills in winning style Saturday on the biggest stage in the nation.

Hogue earned a national title in the 200 meters at the NCAA Division III National Indoor Track and Field Championships. She blazed past everyone on the track to claim first place in 24.66 seconds. Tia Jones of Ithaca College finished second in the national race in 24.76 seconds.

Hogue said she was thrilled with the outcome at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Nebraska Wesleyan University sophomore secured her title against opponents from Ithaca College, Concordia University of Chicago, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Pacific Lutheran University, University of Mount Union, Wesleyan University and Elmhurst University.

“It’s hard to put into words the feeling of accomplishing something that I’ve been working toward for so long,” Hogue said. “Crossing that finish line, I felt so thankful for the amazing opportunities that Nebraska Wesleyan has blessed me with, especially my coaches and teammates. I know that I am exactly where I need to be!”

Hogue said she was aware before heading to North Carolina that she would need to run well in order to become an All-American. The top eight finishers in each event secure the coveted status.

“The intensity at a national-level meet will always be high, but I knew this would be unlike any meet I had ever ran in before,” Hogue said. “I am honored just to be able to say I lined up next to such a talented and hardworking group of athletes from across the nation.”

It was the first time competing in a national indoor meet for nearly all of the students who attended. NCAA officials cancelled the 2020 and 2021 national indoor track and field meets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogue ran the 200 meters for the first time this season at a Feb. 18 meet in Nebraska, where she clocked a time of 24.94 seconds. She lowered that mark to 24.87 at the Wartburg Qualifier in early March. Her result in northeast Iowa gave her a chance to run in the event at the national meet.

Hogue finished fifth in her preliminary race on Friday in 25.01 seconds. Wisconsin Lutheran’s Kendra Schumacher, Tia Jones of Ithaca, Kenadee Wayt of Mount Union and Kayla Armstrong of Concordia University of Chicago went under the 25-second mark in their preliminary races.

Hogue poured out all her energy in Saturday’s championship contest, and the strategy delivered a golden result for the former Cougar. She dashed past Jones, Armstrong and Schumacher during the race and cleared the tape in front of the pack. She ran the fastest 200-meter time in Nebraska Wesleyan history.

Hogue earned her second All-American trophy in the 1,600-meter relay finals later on Saturday. The quartet of Isabella Hilger, Alexa Koza, Hogue and Reagan Jansen finished sixth in the race in 3:53.01. Hogue ran the third leg and produced a split of 57.748 seconds.

Hogue said she was grateful for the number of people who called, texted, e-mailed or provided in-person support during her championship run. She said that made a winning difference in her successful sprinting weekend at nationals.

“I would not be the athlete I am today without my supporters,” Hogue said. “In high school, my parents always told me to ‘give my very best, and then some’ in every race. Just before warming up for prelims, they gave me the same reminder, which was so comforting and made me remember why I started running in the first place!

“As a transfer student, I have been absolutely overwhelmed by how welcoming the Nebraska Wesleyan track and field program has been. I could not have been shown more love and support than what I saw this weekend, and I know that NWU is the best place for me!”

