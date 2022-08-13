Horse show draws crowd to county fair

WEEPING WATER – Cass County Fair visitors enjoyed a sunny experience Friday night by watching bright performances from dozens of barrel horse riders.
More than 50 people signed up to participate in the Cass County Fair barrel horse show. The Nebraska chapter of the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) sponsored the annual event at the horse arena. Fans began showing up well before the official start time and watched riders compete under clear skies.
The Cass County Fair contest was part of the Nebraska NBHA District 9 season schedule. District 9 includes Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Richardson, Pawnee, Lancaster, Gage, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, York, Fillmore, Thayer, Hamilton, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Many volunteers from Nebraska NBHA District 9 handled organizational duties throughout the night. They announced each rider’s name, compiled results on an electronic timekeeper, kept the dirt surface smooth with tractor grading and opened gates for riders to enter the arena.
Riders had to steer their horses around three barrels that were placed inside the arena in a triangle shape. They began by maneuvering their horse around one of the two barrels at the base of the triangle. They moved to the other side of the arena before heading to the third barrel on the western side of the route.
The horses and riders went around the third barrel before galloping home to the finish line. Judges kept track of each rider’s time from a press box located at the arena. Competitors were penalized if their horse knocked over a barrel or if they completed the course in a non-triangle route.
An electronic sign located on the eastern edge of the arena provided fans with instant results from each race. A public address announcer also gave times and encouragement to riders atop their horses.
The evening began with an exhibition show before moving to the non-competitive Pee Wee Division. Young riders sat on their horse and trotted along the path. Some Pee Wee Division riders completed the route by themselves, and others had parents or grandparents walk alongside the horse as a safety precaution.
Becca Fellman, Nancy Meyer, Nina Roberts, Shari Lindsey and Colton Hauptman were the first five riders to compete during the open-class show. People from across the Midwest followed them as nighttime began to fall at the fairgrounds.
Riders could compete in either youth or adult divisions. They could also ride more than once during the evening. Some riders competed on the same animal several times, while others took their chances with a series of different horses.
Fellman earned the open-class championship with a time of 16.384 seconds. Gavin Elznic placed second in 16.678 and Paityn Edwards finished third in 16.711. Kate Peterson (16.752) and Sara Steinkruger (16.855) added their names in the top five spots.
Cass County Fair Barrel Horse Show Results
Becca Fellman – 16.384 seconds
Gavin Elznic – 16.678
Paityn Edwards – 16.711
Kate Peterson – 16.752
Sara Steinkruger – 16.855
Nancy Meyer – 16.909
Shari Lindsey – 16.979
Jackie Forney – 16.981
Kris Harms – 17.095
Tyler Hodges – 17.209
Kelsey Bruck – 17.241
Becca Fellman – 17.247
Maddie Blair – 17.251
Tanya Phillips – 17.291
Brenda Greenfield – 17.388
Breann Johnson – 17.396
Brittney Keller – 17.512
Morgan Mulder – 17.523
Harlee Boyd – 17.568
Joy Conradt – 17.667
Ann Riecken – 17.690
Jessica Dybdal – 17.849
Angelica Wellman – 17.850
Bob Stawniak – 17.985
Ava Irvin – 18.101
Shanna Bridges – 18.160
Jeanette Larson – 18.259
Jud Tietjen – 18.289
Kris Harms – 18.417
Alexa Rae Nichols – 19.013
Shari Lindsey – 19.099
Becca Fellman – 19.134
Dana Stahl – 19.282
Halle Johnson – 19.493
Candace Corden – 19.671
Nicole Haecker – 20.452
Madison Fulfs – 21.086
Jess Lager – 21.531
Ashley Branting – 23.031
Kylie Ludwig – 23.585
Lorelei Walters – 27.793
Sierra McMains – No time (NT)
Nina Roberts – NT
Brett Pierce – NT
Miya Daharsh – NT
Mindi Clarke – NT
Allison Bishop – NT
Deb Clark – NT
Sierra Bolkema – NT
Ayrial Foster – NT
Kari Johnson – NT
Raeanna Buesing – NT
Halle Johnson – NT
Nancy Meyer – NT
Youth Division Results
Paityn Edwards – 16.711
Maddie Blair – 17.251
Harlee Boyd – 17.568
Marley McMains – 17.751
Colton Hauptman – 17.946
Ava Irwin – 18.101
Jud Tietjen – 18.289
Taylor Tevis – 18.590
Cheyenne Hauptman – 18.612
Lily Edwards – 18.931
Agnes Dukat – 19.041
Aza Sechtem – 19.884
Katelyn Lightbody – 19.966
Azlynn Vandenbroucke – 20.708
Camryn Towle – 20.179
Krystyn Patch – 20.204
Madison Jording – 21.730
Gabrielle Langley – 23.468
Makaylla Stiles – 25.478
Mya Hudson – 25.935
Trevor Hodges – 25.950
Lorelei Walters – 27.793
Lucy Abbott – 27.768
Micah Langley – 34.057
Lila Kozeny – 60.035
Miya Daharsh – NT
Nina Roberts – NT
Ciera Dieter – NT
Cheyenne Hauptman – NT
Anna Bucksner – NT
Katelynn Butzke – NT