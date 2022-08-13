Horse show draws crowd to county fair

WEEPING WATER – Cass County Fair visitors enjoyed a sunny experience Friday night by watching bright performances from dozens of barrel horse riders.

More than 50 people signed up to participate in the Cass County Fair barrel horse show. The Nebraska chapter of the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) sponsored the annual event at the horse arena. Fans began showing up well before the official start time and watched riders compete under clear skies.

The Cass County Fair contest was part of the Nebraska NBHA District 9 season schedule. District 9 includes Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Richardson, Pawnee, Lancaster, Gage, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, York, Fillmore, Thayer, Hamilton, Clay and Nuckolls counties.

Many volunteers from Nebraska NBHA District 9 handled organizational duties throughout the night. They announced each rider’s name, compiled results on an electronic timekeeper, kept the dirt surface smooth with tractor grading and opened gates for riders to enter the arena.

Riders had to steer their horses around three barrels that were placed inside the arena in a triangle shape. They began by maneuvering their horse around one of the two barrels at the base of the triangle. They moved to the other side of the arena before heading to the third barrel on the western side of the route.

The horses and riders went around the third barrel before galloping home to the finish line. Judges kept track of each rider’s time from a press box located at the arena. Competitors were penalized if their horse knocked over a barrel or if they completed the course in a non-triangle route.

An electronic sign located on the eastern edge of the arena provided fans with instant results from each race. A public address announcer also gave times and encouragement to riders atop their horses.

The evening began with an exhibition show before moving to the non-competitive Pee Wee Division. Young riders sat on their horse and trotted along the path. Some Pee Wee Division riders completed the route by themselves, and others had parents or grandparents walk alongside the horse as a safety precaution.

Becca Fellman, Nancy Meyer, Nina Roberts, Shari Lindsey and Colton Hauptman were the first five riders to compete during the open-class show. People from across the Midwest followed them as nighttime began to fall at the fairgrounds.

Riders could compete in either youth or adult divisions. They could also ride more than once during the evening. Some riders competed on the same animal several times, while others took their chances with a series of different horses.

Fellman earned the open-class championship with a time of 16.384 seconds. Gavin Elznic placed second in 16.678 and Paityn Edwards finished third in 16.711. Kate Peterson (16.752) and Sara Steinkruger (16.855) added their names in the top five spots.

Cass County Fair Barrel Horse Show Results

Becca Fellman – 16.384 seconds

Gavin Elznic – 16.678

Paityn Edwards – 16.711

Kate Peterson – 16.752

Sara Steinkruger – 16.855

Nancy Meyer – 16.909

Shari Lindsey – 16.979

Jackie Forney – 16.981

Kris Harms – 17.095

Tyler Hodges – 17.209

Kelsey Bruck – 17.241

Becca Fellman – 17.247

Maddie Blair – 17.251

Tanya Phillips – 17.291

Brenda Greenfield – 17.388

Breann Johnson – 17.396

Brittney Keller – 17.512

Morgan Mulder – 17.523

Harlee Boyd – 17.568

Joy Conradt – 17.667

Ann Riecken – 17.690

Jessica Dybdal – 17.849

Angelica Wellman – 17.850

Bob Stawniak – 17.985

Ava Irvin – 18.101

Shanna Bridges – 18.160

Jeanette Larson – 18.259

Jud Tietjen – 18.289

Kris Harms – 18.417

Alexa Rae Nichols – 19.013

Shari Lindsey – 19.099

Becca Fellman – 19.134

Dana Stahl – 19.282

Halle Johnson – 19.493

Candace Corden – 19.671

Nicole Haecker – 20.452

Madison Fulfs – 21.086

Jess Lager – 21.531

Ashley Branting – 23.031

Kylie Ludwig – 23.585

Lorelei Walters – 27.793

Sierra McMains – No time (NT)

Nina Roberts – NT

Brett Pierce – NT

Miya Daharsh – NT

Mindi Clarke – NT

Allison Bishop – NT

Deb Clark – NT

Sierra Bolkema – NT

Ayrial Foster – NT

Kari Johnson – NT

Raeanna Buesing – NT

Halle Johnson – NT

Nancy Meyer – NT

Youth Division Results

Paityn Edwards – 16.711

Maddie Blair – 17.251

Harlee Boyd – 17.568

Marley McMains – 17.751

Colton Hauptman – 17.946

Ava Irwin – 18.101

Jud Tietjen – 18.289

Taylor Tevis – 18.590

Cheyenne Hauptman – 18.612

Lily Edwards – 18.931

Agnes Dukat – 19.041

Aza Sechtem – 19.884

Katelyn Lightbody – 19.966

Azlynn Vandenbroucke – 20.708

Camryn Towle – 20.179

Krystyn Patch – 20.204

Madison Jording – 21.730

Gabrielle Langley – 23.468

Makaylla Stiles – 25.478

Mya Hudson – 25.935

Trevor Hodges – 25.950

Lorelei Walters – 27.793

Lucy Abbott – 27.768

Micah Langley – 34.057

Lila Kozeny – 60.035

Miya Daharsh – NT

Nina Roberts – NT

Ciera Dieter – NT

Cheyenne Hauptman – NT

Anna Bucksner – NT

Katelynn Butzke – NT