Horse show draws crowd to county fair

They galloped across the dirt to the other barrel at the base of the triangle, and they then took off for the barrel on the western side of the arena. They circled the barrel at the top of the triangle and then raced back to the starting line.

Judges kept track of each rider’s time from a press box located at the arena. Competitors were penalized if their horse knocked over a barrel or if they completed the course in a non-triangle fashion.

An electronic timer located on the eastern edge of the arena provided fans with instant results from each race. A public address announcer also gave times and encouragement to riders atop their horses.

The evening began with the non-competitive Pee Wee Division. Riders as young as five years old sat on their horse and trotted along the route.

Becca Fellman led off the open-class portion of the evening with a time of 15.597 seconds. Jessi Bateman (16.590), Paul Knorr (17.358), Jerry Brinkman (18.712) and Lexi Penke (19.252) rounded out the first five competitors. Many of the other riders during the evening were able to finish their routes in less than 20 seconds.