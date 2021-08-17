Horse show draws crowd to county fair

WEEPING WATER – Horses and riders from across southeast Nebraska teamed up Friday night to provide Cass County Fair visitors with an entertaining evening.
Dozens of people competed in a barrel horse racing contest under sunny skies at the fair. The Nebraska chapter of the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) sponsored the annual event at the horse arena. An enthusiastic crowd watched the show from bleachers and chairs around the venue.
The Cass County Fair event was part of the Nebraska NBHA District 9 season schedule. District 9 includes Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Richardson, Pawnee, Lancaster, Gage, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, York, Fillmore, Thayer, Hamilton, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Union resident Kris Harms is director of Nebraska NBHA District 9. She said she was pleased with the number of people who came to watch the races.
“The Cass County Fair is always one of the highlights of the NBHA barrel racing season,” Harms said. “The spectators were great. I’m sure there were a lot of family and friends who came just to cheer us on!”
Harms and other volunteers placed three barrels in a triangle shape inside the arena. Riders were tasked with steering their horses around all three barrels as fast as possible during the contest.
All riders entered the eastern side of the arena for the start of their event. They began their race by maneuvering their horse around one of the barrels at the base of the triangle in the middle of the arena.
They galloped across the dirt to the other barrel at the base of the triangle, and they then took off for the barrel on the western side of the arena. They circled the barrel at the top of the triangle and then raced back to the starting line.
Judges kept track of each rider’s time from a press box located at the arena. Competitors were penalized if their horse knocked over a barrel or if they completed the course in a non-triangle fashion.
An electronic timer located on the eastern edge of the arena provided fans with instant results from each race. A public address announcer also gave times and encouragement to riders atop their horses.
The evening began with the non-competitive Pee Wee Division. Riders as young as five years old sat on their horse and trotted along the route.
Becca Fellman led off the open-class portion of the evening with a time of 15.597 seconds. Jessi Bateman (16.590), Paul Knorr (17.358), Jerry Brinkman (18.712) and Lexi Penke (19.252) rounded out the first five competitors. Many of the other riders during the evening were able to finish their routes in less than 20 seconds.
Friday’s event was the latest in a summer-long series of barrel racing contests in District 9. The season began with two shows in Lorton and continued with races in Auburn June 11 and 26. Broken Bow hosted a state contest June 18-20, and district races happened in Wahoo and Auburn on July 10 and 24.