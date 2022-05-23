Hosier captures two medals in state events

OMAHA – Cade Hosier passed his state track and field tests with medal-winning marks this weekend in front of thousands of fans.

The Elmwood-Murdock junior earned two medals at the Class C State Meet. He collected a second-place award in the triple jump and a sixth-place honor in the 100 meters.

Hosier said he was excited about his silver medal in the triple jump. He surpassed 43 feet on all three of his leaps in the preliminaries. He then copied the feat during all three of his attempts in the finals.

“It was good,” Hosier said. “I’d been resting for a while before this, so I felt that I would be able to get some good jumps today. It turned out really well.”

Hosier entered Friday morning’s state contest as one of the top jumpers in the field. He medaled in four events in last year’s Class D State Meet and won the triple jump title with a distance of 44-5 3/4. He said that gave him confidence he could do well against Class C opponents.

“I wasn’t near as nervous as I was coming into this last year,” Hosier said. “I think that definitely helped. I knew what to expect and how everything would run here, which was a good feeling.”

Hosier waited for jumpers in the first two flights to complete their attempts before taking part in the third flight. He immediately stamped a spot on top of the leaderboard with a distance of 43-11 3/4 on his opening try. He produced a leap of 43-7 1/2 on his next attempt and sailed 44-8 1/2 to finish the preliminaries.

Hosier delivered jumps of 43-10 1/4 and 44-2 on his first two attempts of the finals, and he then broke his own school-best mark by jumping 44-9 on his final try. He is the only boy in Elmwood-Murdock history to have surpassed 44 feet in the event.

Beau Lee of Nebraska City Lourdes edged Hosier for the title on his last jump of the day. Lee uncorked a winning distance of 45-1 on his third attempt of the finals. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Isaac Herbek (44-5 3/4), Oakland-Craig’s L.J. McNeil (43-7 1/4) and Battle Creek’s Landon Olson (43-1 1/2) took home the next three spots.

Hosier ran in the preliminaries of the 100 meters on Friday afternoon. He clinched a spot in the finals with an eighth-place time of 11.25.

Hosier returned to the Omaha Burke Stadium track on Saturday afternoon for the finals in the 100 meters. He captured a sixth-place medal in a time of 11.42. Archbishop Bergan’s Koa McIntyre (10.83), Louisville’s Harrison Klein (11.05) and West Holt’s Caid McCart (11.14) pocketed the top three awards.

“I didn’t feel the 100 went as well as I was hoping for, but there was a lot of good competition in Class C this year,” Hosier said. “I could tell that there was a big difference from being in Class D last year. There were a lot of great runners in these races.”

Hosier also qualified for state in the long jump and 200 meters. He placed 23rd in the preliminaries of the 200 on Friday night with a time of 23.95. He placed 11th in the long jump on Saturday morning with a distance of 19-10.

Hosier scored points for Elmwood-Murdock at multiple track and field meets this spring. He was the East Central Nebraska Conference champion in both the 100 meters and triple jump, and he earned second place in both the 200 meters and long jump at the ECNC Invite. He finished the season with 22 medals in his events.

