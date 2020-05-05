Hosier earns prestigious NSAA award

MURDOCK – Chloe Hosier has authored a noteworthy resume with her work ethic and attention to detail at Elmwood-Murdock.
She added a major line on that personal document this year with one of the top student awards in the state.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials selected Hosier as one of 48 seniors to receive the prestigious Believers & Achievers Award. The NSAA uses the program to honor high school seniors who display excellence in both academics and activities. State officials chose Hosier because of her scholastic achievements, strong citizenship qualities and involvement in school and community activities.
Hosier said she was grateful to be considered for the award. She was thrilled when she received a statement from NSAA officials informing her about the honor.
“When I first got the e-mail saying that I was one of the students chosen to receive the award, I was in disbelief,” Hosier said. “It took me a while to process, and up until then, I had no idea that only 48 students were picked.
“It was an especially prominent achievement for my school, as a student from Elmwood-Murdock hasn’t received this award in over 25 years. I felt honored to be able to represent my school in that way.”
Hundreds of students from Nebraska were nominated for this year’s Believers & Achievers Award. Superintendents, guidance counselors, high school principals and high school activities directors could submit the names of two seniors from their districts. All nominees had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale to be considered for the program.
NSAA officials evaluated students in multiple categories as they narrowed the list to the 48 statewide winners. They looked at each nominee’s academic honors and awards during their high school careers, and they took into account their involvement in a variety of community programs. They also read a 250-word essay from each student and considered personal characteristics such as helpfulness, volunteerism, honesty and humility.
Judges also considered each nominee’s involvement in NSAA activities. These included athletics, speech, play production, debate, music and journalism.
Hosier said the quality education she has received at Elmwood-Murdock made a difference in her selection. She said she has learned a great deal from all of her teachers, coaches and sponsors over the years. Those lessons have come in the classroom, on the fine arts stage and in sports settings.
“Elmwood-Murdock has the most amazing group of teachers and coaches that are always encouraging and push you to be your best,” Hosier said. “In every activity I’ve been in, the main focus isn’t on winning or coming out of a competition victorious, but having fun and learning things along the way. I appreciate all of the friends and connections I’ve made with people through activities at Elmwood-Murdock.”
Hosier has been involved in multiple activities at Elmwood-Murdock. She has taken part in volleyball, track and field, Student Council, band, choir, Future Business Leaders of America, one-act play and Science Club.
Hosier has earned multiple academic honors at Elmwood-Murdock and has been a NSAA Academic All-State Award recipient. She represented the school at the 2019 Cornhusker Girls State Convention and spoke at the 2019 Elmwood Memorial Day ceremony. She and classmate Tyler Marlatt won a championship at this year’s Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Convention.
Hosier earned a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and will take part in the University Honors Program. She will begin her collegiate journey on a pre-health academic track.
“Because of the dedication that each of the teachers and administration put towards every student, I believe that Elmwood-Murdock has given me the skill set to excel in college and beyond,” Hosier said. “I think this is best exhibited in the school motto itself: ‘Empowering All Students to Achieve Success.’”
Hosier and the other Believers & Achievers winners had been slated to take part in a banquet April 26. The organization has rescheduled the celebration to June 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. NSAA officials will recognize all 48 students during the statewide banquet.
