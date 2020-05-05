Hosier earns prestigious NSAA award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Chloe Hosier has authored a noteworthy resume with her work ethic and attention to detail at Elmwood-Murdock.

She added a major line on that personal document this year with one of the top student awards in the state.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials selected Hosier as one of 48 seniors to receive the prestigious Believers & Achievers Award. The NSAA uses the program to honor high school seniors who display excellence in both academics and activities. State officials chose Hosier because of her scholastic achievements, strong citizenship qualities and involvement in school and community activities.

Hosier said she was grateful to be considered for the award. She was thrilled when she received a statement from NSAA officials informing her about the honor.

“When I first got the e-mail saying that I was one of the students chosen to receive the award, I was in disbelief,” Hosier said. “It took me a while to process, and up until then, I had no idea that only 48 students were picked.

“It was an especially prominent achievement for my school, as a student from Elmwood-Murdock hasn’t received this award in over 25 years. I felt honored to be able to represent my school in that way.”