Hosier wins pair of state track championships

OMAHA – Cade Hosier may have worn a black-and-silver uniform at the state track and field meet, but gold proved to be his favorite color.

The Elmwood-Murdock sophomore claimed a pair of championships at the Class D State Meet on Wednesday and Thursday. He earned a gold medal in the long jump on his first day at state, and he copied the performance with a title in the triple jump on Thursday morning. He also captured third place in the 100 meters and sixth place in the 200 meters.

Hosier said Thursday that he was happy to make four trips to the medal podium. He generated personal-best efforts in the long jump, triple jump and 200 meters during the state meet. His triple jump mark of 44 feet, 5 3/4 inches was the best distance in school history.

“It feels great,” Hosier said. “It feels amazing to do this.”

Hosier became a state champion in his first event Wednesday morning. He generated a distance of 21-5 1/2 to climb to the top of the long jump leaderboard. He defeated runner-up Sam Boldt of Sterling by one foot for the title.

Hosier said he enjoyed the energetic atmosphere at Omaha Burke Stadium. He soared past 20-5 on all six of his jumps during the morning.