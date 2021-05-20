Hosier wins pair of state track championships

OMAHA – Cade Hosier may have worn a black-and-silver uniform at the state track and field meet, but gold proved to be his favorite color.
The Elmwood-Murdock sophomore claimed a pair of championships at the Class D State Meet on Wednesday and Thursday. He earned a gold medal in the long jump on his first day at state, and he copied the performance with a title in the triple jump on Thursday morning. He also captured third place in the 100 meters and sixth place in the 200 meters.
Hosier said Thursday that he was happy to make four trips to the medal podium. He generated personal-best efforts in the long jump, triple jump and 200 meters during the state meet. His triple jump mark of 44 feet, 5 3/4 inches was the best distance in school history.
“It feels great,” Hosier said. “It feels amazing to do this.”
Hosier became a state champion in his first event Wednesday morning. He generated a distance of 21-5 1/2 to climb to the top of the long jump leaderboard. He defeated runner-up Sam Boldt of Sterling by one foot for the title.
Hosier said he enjoyed the energetic atmosphere at Omaha Burke Stadium. He soared past 20-5 on all six of his jumps during the morning.
“It’s a lot different than a regular meet,” Hosier said. “There were a lot of people here and everybody was watching what was going on. It was really fun.”
Hosier continued his successful state meet later in the day in the preliminaries of the 100 and 200 meters. He qualified for the finals in both races with times of 11.27 and 23.38. He placed fourth in the preliminaries of the 100 meters and seventh in the 200.
Hosier ensured he would take home two gold medals with his performance Thursday morning in the triple jump. He qualified for the finals with distances of 41-6 3/4 and 43-0 in the preliminaries, and he saved his best jump for last in the finals. He erased all doubt about the outcome with his 44-5 3/4 effort.
“I was hoping for a good distance, but I didn’t think I had gone that far on that last jump,” Hosier said. “When I saw that number I was like, ‘whoa.’ It was a really good feeling.”
Hosier collected his final two medals near the end of the meet. He placed third in the 100 meters in 11.24 and sixth in the 200 in 23.06.
Hosier helped Elmwood-Murdock place sixth in boys team standings with 29 points. He scored all of the points for the Knights during the two days.