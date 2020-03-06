Hundreds support WWHS girls at state basketball game

LINCOLN – Weeping Water community members made their presence felt Thursday morning when hundreds showed up to support the girls basketball team at the state tournament.

Students, staff, cheerleaders, pep band musicians and Cass County residents streamed into Lincoln Southwest High School for the first round of the Class D-1 State Tournament. Hundreds of people filled one side of the bleachers in Lincoln Southwest’s gym to watch the state basketball game. A large student section and the WWHS pep band took up multiple rows of bleachers along one of the baselines during the morning.

Weeping Water graduate Briar Wipf said she was thrilled to see the large amount of enthusiasm for the team. Fans began arriving at Lincoln Southwest more than an hour before the 9 a.m. tip time and remained in the high school commons long after the game had ended.

“Small town love runs deep,” Wipf said. “So proud of the girls and the community.”

Thursday morning’s turnout followed a pattern that had taken place many previous times this season. The first Weeping Water fans showed up 90 minutes before the start of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament title game in early February. Hundreds of people also drove to Seward High School in late February to encourage the team in the district championship game.