Indians ace league tournament test against Auburn

“We knew they had some good shooters, so we didn’t want them to take wide-open 3-pointers,” Haveman said. “We knew we needed to contest everything they shot, and the girls did a good job of that.”

Both teams played well on offense during the first four minutes. Jamison Twomey opened the game with a 3-pointer for Weeping Water, and Karley Ridge and Grace Cave added points on three straight trips. Auburn scored on four of its first six possessions to take a 9-8 lead.

Weeping Water’s defense kicked into high gear after that. The Indians held Auburn scoreless for the next 10:24 to build a 27-9 lead. Ridge blocked a shot late in the first quarter, and Reagan Aronson, Cave and Ridge stole Auburn passes on the first four trips of the second period.

Auburn came within 38-19 before Weeping Water shut off the team’s scoring faucet again. The Indians held Auburn without a point for the final 4:52 of the third quarter to create a 43-19 gap. Consecutive steals from Cave and Ridge led to two straight baskets by Reba Wilson to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Cave generated 25 points, six steals, seven rebounds, four assists and one block for Weeping Water. Twomey finished with eight points, two steals and one rebound, and Ridge poured in six points, eight boards, four steals, two assists and one block.