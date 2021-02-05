Indians ace league tournament test against Auburn

LINCOLN – Dominant defense gave Weeping Water athletes a chance to flash dazzling smiles on their way off the Southeast Community College-Lincoln court Thursday night.
The third-seeded Indians rolled past second-seeded Auburn 49-29 in the semifinals of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Weeping Water (17-4) outplayed Auburn (16-2) with one of the top defensive performances of the season. Auburn had scored more than 45 points nine times earlier this winter, but the Indians held AHS to just 19 points through the first three quarters.
“Our defense was really active tonight with steals and pass deflections, and we did a great job of playing hard the whole night,” Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said. “The girls crashed the boards and kept them from getting many second chances, and that allowed us to get into a transition game too. It was a great defensive night.”
Weeping Water used a stifling zone defense to prevent Auburn from driving to the hoop for many high-percentage chances. The Indians forced the Bulldogs to launch 3-pointers throughout the game. In addition to creating harder shots from a long distance, the team’s plan also kept Auburn from getting to the free-throw line very much.
Weeping Water’s attacking strategy on offense resulted in a 13-of-20 night at the foul line. Auburn finished the tournament semifinal 3-of-6 at the stripe.
“We knew they had some good shooters, so we didn’t want them to take wide-open 3-pointers,” Haveman said. “We knew we needed to contest everything they shot, and the girls did a good job of that.”
Both teams played well on offense during the first four minutes. Jamison Twomey opened the game with a 3-pointer for Weeping Water, and Karley Ridge and Grace Cave added points on three straight trips. Auburn scored on four of its first six possessions to take a 9-8 lead.
Weeping Water’s defense kicked into high gear after that. The Indians held Auburn scoreless for the next 10:24 to build a 27-9 lead. Ridge blocked a shot late in the first quarter, and Reagan Aronson, Cave and Ridge stole Auburn passes on the first four trips of the second period.
Auburn came within 38-19 before Weeping Water shut off the team’s scoring faucet again. The Indians held Auburn without a point for the final 4:52 of the third quarter to create a 43-19 gap. Consecutive steals from Cave and Ridge led to two straight baskets by Reba Wilson to seal the game in the fourth quarter.
Cave generated 25 points, six steals, seven rebounds, four assists and one block for Weeping Water. Twomey finished with eight points, two steals and one rebound, and Ridge poured in six points, eight boards, four steals, two assists and one block.
Wilson produced seven points, four rebounds and one steal for the Indians, and Aronson chipped in three points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kiera Brack, Brooklyn Rathe, Lexi Mogensen, Ella Cave and Sam Hammons saw court time for the team.
Haveman said the Indians were thrilled to have a chance to defend their league tournament crown from last year. Weeping Water will face top-seeded Malcolm for the 2021 championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
“The ECNC Tournament is a special event, and getting to play here at Southeast is something that is really fun for everyone,” Haveman said. “It’s great to have the freshmen get to experience this for the first time, and the seniors are going to have a chance to play in a championship game again. We’re definitely excited about it.”
Weeping Water 12 18 13 6 – 49
Auburn 9 3 7 10 – 29
Weeping Water (49)
Aronson 0-8 3-4 3, Twomey 2-6 2-2 8, G. Cave 9-21 5-8 25, Ridge 3-7 0-2 6, Wilson 2-5 3-4 7, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, Mogensen 0-0 0-0 0, E. Cave 0-0 0-0 0, Hammons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 13-20 49.