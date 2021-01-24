Indians battle Raiders in down-to-wire game

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys refused to let Omaha Brownell-Talbot run away from them on the scoreboard Thursday night.
That motivation to do well helped the Indians nearly complete a major comeback against the Raiders.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot edged Weeping Water 50-46 at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians rallied from a 19-8 deficit in the first half to make it a single-digit game in the closing moments. Weeping Water shaved the gap to two points before the Raiders held on.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (5-7) established a scoring rhythm in the first quarter. The team jumped out to a 10-3 lead within the first four minutes and created a 17-8 edge on Tommy Pugsley’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Weeping Water (3-13) made its move in the second period. Carter Mogensen connected on a pair of short jumpers and Zack Smith’s 3-pointer closed the gap to 21-15. An inbounds pass from Hunter Mortimer to Noah Hammons resulted in a close-range basket, and Levi Neumeister and Michael Zeeb delivered the final five points of the half for the Indians.
The Raiders rebuilt their lead to 35-23 early in the third quarter and maintained a 38-30 margin with eight minutes to go. Weeping Water relied on defense to stage a comeback. The team forced four turnovers and held Omaha Brownell-Talbot to two points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. That allowed the Indians to move within 40-38 with 2:56 to go.
Mortimer’s 3-pointer with 17.1 seconds left pulled the Indians within 45-42, and he made four free throws in the final seven seconds to produce a 48-46 ballgame. The Raiders were able to successfully get the basketball inbounds with 1.6 seconds left and then sank two late free throws.
Neumeister helped Weeping Water with ten points, five assists and two rebounds. Mortimer ended the evening with ten points and six rebounds and Mogensen tallied ten points, two boards and one steal. Smith chipped in five points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Hammons generated two points, four rebounds and one steal for the Indians, and Jordan Beardsley collected three points, four rebounds and one steal. Zeeb finished with six points and one rebound and Hayden Nash and Ethan Essary each saw court time.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 17 11 10 12 – 50
Weeping Water 8 15 7 16 – 46
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (50)
Pugsley 7-11 2-5 19, Wilson 2-6 3-3 7, Alli 4-6 4-7 12, Gibbs 1-2 0-0 2, Vetter 4-8 0-0 10, Asaad 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-35 9-15 50.
Weeping Water (46)
Neumeister 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 1-5 2-6 5, Mortimer 2-9 4-5 10, Hammons 1-8 0-0 2, Mogensen 5-9 0-0 10, Beardsley 1-9 0-0 3, Zeeb 2-3 1-1 6, Nash 0-1 0-0 0, Essary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 7-12 46.