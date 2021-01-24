Indians battle Raiders in down-to-wire game

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys refused to let Omaha Brownell-Talbot run away from them on the scoreboard Thursday night.

That motivation to do well helped the Indians nearly complete a major comeback against the Raiders.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot edged Weeping Water 50-46 at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians rallied from a 19-8 deficit in the first half to make it a single-digit game in the closing moments. Weeping Water shaved the gap to two points before the Raiders held on.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot (5-7) established a scoring rhythm in the first quarter. The team jumped out to a 10-3 lead within the first four minutes and created a 17-8 edge on Tommy Pugsley’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Weeping Water (3-13) made its move in the second period. Carter Mogensen connected on a pair of short jumpers and Zack Smith’s 3-pointer closed the gap to 21-15. An inbounds pass from Hunter Mortimer to Noah Hammons resulted in a close-range basket, and Levi Neumeister and Michael Zeeb delivered the final five points of the half for the Indians.