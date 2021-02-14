Indians collect home victory over CVA

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys didn’t let subzero temperatures outside their home gym affect their shooting touches inside the facility Saturday night.

The Indians delivered a red-hot performance on offense during a 58-50 victory on Senior Night. Weeping Water athletes sank 53.5 percent of their shots and scored in double digits in all four quarters. The team finished 24-of-45 from the floor and went 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Weeping Water (6-14) and College View Academy (8-9) ran many successful plays during a quick-paced first half. Officials called just two combined fouls against the teams in the opening 16 minutes.

Levi Neumeister began the game with a 3-pointer for Weeping Water, and Zack Smith and Noah Hammons gave the team a 10-8 lead with their work in the paint. A short jumper from Neumeister, a 3-pointer by Michael Zeeb and a steal and fast-break layup from Hunter Mortimer boosted the gap to 17-11.

Weeping Water scored on five of its first seven trips of the second quarter to increase the lead to 31-18. Jordan Beardsley buried two treys in the stretch and Neumeister and Zeeb also knocked down 3-pointers.