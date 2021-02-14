Indians collect home victory over CVA

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys didn’t let subzero temperatures outside their home gym affect their shooting touches inside the facility Saturday night.
The Indians delivered a red-hot performance on offense during a 58-50 victory on Senior Night. Weeping Water athletes sank 53.5 percent of their shots and scored in double digits in all four quarters. The team finished 24-of-45 from the floor and went 3-of-4 at the foul line.
Weeping Water (6-14) and College View Academy (8-9) ran many successful plays during a quick-paced first half. Officials called just two combined fouls against the teams in the opening 16 minutes.
Levi Neumeister began the game with a 3-pointer for Weeping Water, and Zack Smith and Noah Hammons gave the team a 10-8 lead with their work in the paint. A short jumper from Neumeister, a 3-pointer by Michael Zeeb and a steal and fast-break layup from Hunter Mortimer boosted the gap to 17-11.
Weeping Water scored on five of its first seven trips of the second quarter to increase the lead to 31-18. Jordan Beardsley buried two treys in the stretch and Neumeister and Zeeb also knocked down 3-pointers.
CVA worked its way within 31-24 at halftime but watched the Indians reclaim a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Weeping Water held the Eagles scoreless for the first three minutes of the period and built a 37-24 edge. Smith later sank a pair of baskets and Neumeister produced a driving shot to make it 50-36 with 6:34 left.
Garrett Fortney and Carter Trumble led a CVA comeback attempt that sliced the deficit to four points. Fortney scored five points in 20 seconds and Trumble rebounded a missed free throw and put it back with 4:14 to go. Fortney’s stop-and-pop 3-pointer created a 52-47 game, and he banked in a 3-pointer at the 2:07 mark to make it 54-50.
Weeping Water’s defense held firm the rest of the night. Zeeb made a key steal with 1:25 left and Mortimer stopped a CVA trip with a steal with 37 seconds to go. Neumeister drained two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to secure the victory.
Neumeister paced Weeping Water with 16 points, six assists, two rebounds and one steal. Smith generated 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal, and Hammons helped the Indians with ten points and four rebounds.
Zeeb collected nine points, two steals and one assist for Weeping Water, and Mortimer chipped in two points, three assists, five steals and three rebounds. Beardsley pocketed eight points, two boards and one steal and Carter Mogensen grabbed two rebounds.
Weeping Water will end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 19, with a trip to Conestoga. The Cougars and Indians will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
College View Academy 11 13 11 15 – 50
Weeping Water 17 14 15 12 – 58
College View Academy (50)
Lopez 1-3 0-0 2, Ockenga 3-5 2-2 9, Halfhill 1-2 0-0 2, Fortney 10-17 4-5 26, Trumble 5-8 1-2 11, Trana 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-35 7-9 50.
Weeping Water (58)
Neumeister 6-10 2-2 16, Smith 6-11 1-2 13, Mortimer 1-7 0-0 2, Beardsley 3-6 0-0 8, Hammons 5-6 0-0 10, Zeeb 3-4 0-0 9, Mogensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 3-4 58.