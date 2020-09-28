Indians compete in ECNC Tournament

AUBURN – Weeping Water athletes played a trio of games Saturday in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.
The Indians journeyed to Auburn City Recreation Complex for the league event. Fourth-seeded Weeping Water finished fourth in the tournament with a 1-2 mark. Auburn, Freeman, Malcolm and Falls City joined WWHS for softball games.
Weeping Water 10, Falls City 2
The Indians defeated the fifth-seeded Tigers with an explosive scoring attack. Weeping Water generated 13 hits in the game and raced out to a 7-1 lead after two innings.
Brooklyn Rathe gave the Indians plenty of firepower with three doubles and two runs. Keatyn Harrah collected two doubles, three RBI and one run, and Kiera Brack produced one double, two singles, two runs and one RBI. Natania French reached base on one double, one error and one hit-by-pitch and drove in three runs.
Lauren Harms doubled and singled and touched home plate once, and Zoe Houston delivered two walks, two runs and one RBI. Josie Cave reached base on a single and error and scored once, and Reba Wilson posted one single and one RBI. Grace Cave reached base once on a fielder’s choice.
Brack, Wilson, Harrah, Harms and Houston posted one defensive assist apiece. Brack pitched three innings and allowed four hits with three strikeouts. Ella Cave threw two innings and surrendered two hits with three strikeouts.
Falls City 101 00 – 2 6 3
Weeping Water 431 02 – 10 13 1
Auburn 10, Weeping Water 1
The top-seeded Bulldogs overcame an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the Indians. Auburn scored the final ten runs to advance to the championship game.
Harrah posted two singles, Harms drove in one run and Taylor Miller scored once for WWHS. Houston also reached base on an error.
Wilson collected three defensive assists from her spot at shortstop. Harms made two defensive assists and Harrah and Rathe each had one defensive assist.
Weeping Water 010 00 – 1 2 3
Auburn 024 4x – 10 12 2
Freeman 8, Weeping Water 3
Second-seeded Freeman stopped Weeping Water in the third-place game. The Falcons snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third inning.
Josie Cave helped Weeping Water’s offense with one double, one single and one RBI. Rathe produced one double and two RBI and Houston had one single, one walk and one run. Harrah and Harms each pitched in one single for the team.
Brack walked twice, reached once on an error and scored once. Wilson added one walk and one run at the plate.
Houston generated four defensive assists at second base. Wilson and Harms added two defensive assists from their infield positions.
Third-seeded Malcolm won the ECNC title Saturday afternoon. The Clippers stopped Auburn 8-5 in the championship game.
Freeman 104 12 – 8 10 3
Weeping Water 100 11 – 3 6 3
2020 East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Results
Game 1: #4 Weeping Water 10, #5 Falls City 2
Game 2: #1 Auburn 10, #4 Weeping Water 1
Game 3: #3 Malcolm 11, #2 Freeman 1
Game 4: #2 Freeman 16, #5 Falls City 8
Third Place: #2 Freeman 8, #4 Weeping Water 3
First Place: #3 Malcolm 8, #1 Auburn 5
