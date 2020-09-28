Indians compete in ECNC Tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN – Weeping Water athletes played a trio of games Saturday in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.

The Indians journeyed to Auburn City Recreation Complex for the league event. Fourth-seeded Weeping Water finished fourth in the tournament with a 1-2 mark. Auburn, Freeman, Malcolm and Falls City joined WWHS for softball games.

Weeping Water 10, Falls City 2

The Indians defeated the fifth-seeded Tigers with an explosive scoring attack. Weeping Water generated 13 hits in the game and raced out to a 7-1 lead after two innings.

Brooklyn Rathe gave the Indians plenty of firepower with three doubles and two runs. Keatyn Harrah collected two doubles, three RBI and one run, and Kiera Brack produced one double, two singles, two runs and one RBI. Natania French reached base on one double, one error and one hit-by-pitch and drove in three runs.

Lauren Harms doubled and singled and touched home plate once, and Zoe Houston delivered two walks, two runs and one RBI. Josie Cave reached base on a single and error and scored once, and Reba Wilson posted one single and one RBI. Grace Cave reached base once on a fielder’s choice.