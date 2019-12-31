WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys increased their season winning percentage this weekend with a second-place showing in their home tournament.
The Indians collected silver medals in the A Division of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament. WWHS defeated Dorchester on Friday afternoon and fell to Conestoga in Saturday’s championship contest.
Weeping Water 44, Dorchester 26
Weeping Water’s defensive intensity in the opening half helped the Indians in the first-round game. The team limited Dorchester (2-4) to four points in the initial 16 minutes of action.
Weeping Water dominated the early portion of the matchup. The team forced multiple turnovers and converted them into fast-break points. The Indians also won the rebounding battle on both ends of the court.
WWHS led 17-0 after one quarter and did not allow a point until Kohl Tyser sank a basket 6:45 before halftime. The Indians built their halftime edge to 31-4.
Avery Heath and Zack Smith paced Weeping Water’s offense in the opening stretch. Heath scored 15 points in the first half and Smith contributed seven points. Heath drained several jumpers and Smith was able to attack the basket in the lane.
The Longhorns regrouped and scored 22 points in the third and fourth quarters. Weeping Water was able to maintain a double-digit lead throughout the second half.
Heath led all scorers with 19 points. Smith ended the game with 12 points and Jordan Beardsley contributed seven points. Levi Neumeister posted four points and Noah Hammons had two points.
Weeping Water 17 14 7 6 – 44
Dorchester 0 4 11 11 – 26
Weeping Water (44)
Neumeister 4, N. Patton 0, Smith 12, Mortimer 0, Heath 19, Hammons 2, Beardsley 7, Zeeb 0, Flanagan 0.
Dorchester (26)
You have free articles remaining.
Ladely 0, Brummett 6, Tyser 6, Hansen 6, Ralle 6, Tachovsky 2, Paz 0, Cerny 0.
Conestoga 57, Weeping Water 52
Conestoga painted a winning formula Saturday afternoon by making a large amount of shots in the lane against Weeping Water.
The Cougars finished 15-of-27 from inside the arc in a 57-52 triumph. The team found open looks near the rim in the first half and built a 29-23 lead at the break.
Conestoga increased the margin to 48-38 with eight minutes left. Weeping Water (3-6) closed the gap to single digits but the Cougars (4-3) maintained their lead at the free-throw line. CHS finished 15-of-23 from the stripe in the game.
Heath finished the day with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Smith collected ten points, three steals, two rebounds and two pass deflections, and Neumeister generated four points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Noah Patton contributed seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection, and Hunter Mortimer posted eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two pass deflections. Hammons collected three points, two rebounds and one steal.
Beardsley helped the Indians with two points and two rebounds. Jack Flanagan added three points and two rebounds for Weeping Water.
Conestoga 16 13 19 9 – 57
Weeping Water 10 13 15 14 – 52
Conestoga (57)
Fox 7-16 10-14 25, B. Welch 2-8 0-0 6, Gansemer 1-4 4-6 6, Michel 0-3 0-0 0, Vogler 1-2 0-0 2, Nickels 0-0 1-2 1, Berg 6-6 0-0 12, J. Welch 1-6 0-1 3, Nolting 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 15-23 57.
Weeping Water (52)
Neumeister 1-8 2-4 4, N. Patton 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 4-8 2-3 10, Mortimer 2-7 2-2 8, Heath 5-16 5-7 15, Beardsley 1-1 0-0 2, Hammons 1-3 1-1 3, A. Patton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-50 13-20 52.