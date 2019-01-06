CONESTOGA – The Weeping Water girls kept their winning streak intact Friday night by gaining extra scoring chances against Conestoga.
The Indians made 20 steals during their 57-27 victory. Weeping Water (9-2) won its eighth straight game and scored more than 50 points for the sixth time this year. Conestoga saw its mark change to 1-9.
Weeping Water came close to copying its winning margin from the night before against Ashland-Greenwood. The Indians defeated the Bluejays 59-30 in a game held at Nebraska Wesleyan University. WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said a combination of fatigue and a strong Conestoga zone defense hurt the Indians at times.
“Coming off our game last night I don’t think we were as sharp as we wanted to be,” Haveman said. “The girls spent a lot of energy last night, and they were excited about playing in a college arena for the first time.
“A bigger part of that was Conestoga though. They’re a good defensive team and they played hard.”
Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said he felt the Cougars gave a good effort in their halfcourt defense. Weeping Water gained an advantage by winning the transition game. WWHS forced turnovers on Conestoga’s first eight possessions of the night and sprinted out to a 19-0 lead.
“I thought we played well defensively,” Thies said. “We just had too many turnovers in the first quarter. That hurt us because that gave them a big lead right away.”
Weeping Water led 24-9 at halftime and built a 33-11 margin late in the third quarter. Conestoga chipped away at the deficit with seven points after that. Freshman Lindee Watson scored five points in the stretch and sophomore Olivia Priefert added one basket. Fellow underclassmen Myah Cummings and Mati Steckler added points for the team in the fourth quarter.
“It’s been fun watching our freshmen and sophomores improve so much,” Thies said. “They’ve been playing much better and they’ve done a good job of picking up the little things that are important at the varsity level.”
Weeping Water regained momentum when Jamison Twomey tossed a crosscourt assist to Peyton Barrett for a basket at the third-quarter buzzer. WWHS opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run in the first three minutes. Grace Cave sank baskets on three straight trips and Brianna Lawson drained a free throw on the next possession.
Cave and Barrett combined for 48 points during the evening. Cave ended the game with 28 points, seven steals, five rebounds and five assists. Barrett poured in 20 points, five steals and seven rebounds for the team.
Lawson tallied three points, three rebounds and two steals, and Reba Wilson posted four points, three boards, three steals and two assists. Lexi Ahrens had two rebounds and one steal, Twomey generated four assists and Bailee Nissen grabbed two rebounds.
Brooklyn Rathe scored two points and Kelsi Vogler and Reagan Aronson each had two rebounds. Cadence Porter added one rebound in the victory.
Watson led the Cougars with 12 points and six rebounds. Cummings produced seven points and three boards and Priefert finished with four points and one steal. Steckler scored three points, Maddy Schwindt had two rebounds and one steal and Hannah Vogler added one point and one steal.
Jennifer Sedlacek and Sierra Dragoo each had one rebound and Taylor McClatchey made one rebound and one steal. Allison Lewien chipped in one assist for the Cougars.
Weeping Water 19 5 15 18 – 57
Conestoga 2 7 9 9 – 27
Weeping Water (57)
Lawson 1-6 1-4 3, Wilson 2-2 0-2 4, Cave 12-22 1-2 28, Barrett 7-20 1-2 20, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Twomey 0-4 0-0 0, Nissen 0-1 0-0 0, Aronson 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Rathe 1-1 0-0 2, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Ridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 3-10 57.
Conestoga (27)
Vogler 0-1 1-2 1, Dragoo 0-1 0-0 0, Schwindt 0-1 0-0 0, Cummings 1-7 4-4 7, Watson 5-9 2-6 12, McClatchey 0-4 0-0 0, Sedlacek 0-1 0-0 0, Priefert 2-2 0-1 4, Steckler 1-1 1-2 3, Lewien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-27 8-14 27.