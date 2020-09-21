Indians, Cougars play district football game

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes flexed their scoring muscles Friday night during a district victory over Conestoga.
The Indians crossed the goal line twice within the first three minutes and went on to win 48-8. Weeping Water (3-1) gained 337 yards of offense and maintained momentum throughout the District D1-1 matchup.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said he was pleased with the way the Indians approached the game against Conestoga (0-4).
“I think the guys were excited for tonight,” Haveman said. “We had a pretty good week of practice and they were looking forward to getting a chance to play. There were a lot of good things that we saw tonight.
“The guys played hard and kept that energy going the whole way. It was also really nice to get a lot of younger kids some playing time too, which is going to help us in the future. Overall this was a really good game for us.”
Weeping Water gained the upper hand with a lightning-quick start. Nolan Blevins took a toss sweep 37 yards for a touchdown 1:58 into the game. The team increased the gap to 14-0 after Levi Neumeister scooped up a Conestoga fumble and returned it ten yards into the end zone.
The Indians increased the lead through the air later in the period. The offensive line gave Hunter Mortimer time to find Neumeister wide open near the CHS sideline. Neumeister hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass for a 20-0 edge.
Weeping Water increased the halftime cushion to 42-0. Jason Burch rumbled in from ten yards out, Mortimer sprinted 53 yards down the CHS sideline and Hayden Nash collected a short touchdown catch in the second period.
Both teams scored once in the third quarter. Toby Nolting capped a seven-play drive with a 19-yard touchdown run on Conestoga’s first series of the second half. Ethan Essary added an 11-yard touchdown run for Weeping Water later in the period.
Haveman said the Indians felt their size up front would pay dividends for the team. Weeping Water ended the game with 288 rushing yards and limited Conestoga to 122 yards of offense.
“We knew we had an advantage on the line,” Haveman said. “Our guys up front are pretty experienced, and we felt that could help us.”
Blevins finished the game with 96 rushing yards on ten carries. Mortimer gained 89 yards on seven attempts, Essary had 46 yards on six carries and Burch finished with 37 yards on three attempts. Sayler Rhodes chipped in 18 yards on eight touches.
Mortimer completed two passes for 49 yards. Neumeister and Nash each finished the game with one reception.
Keaghon Chini led Conestoga’s rushing attack with 58 yards on 19 carries. Nolting gained 34 rushing yards on 14 attempts and completed a 34-yard pass to Bryson Berg.
Mickey Turner-Hickey and Berg each made four solo and two assisted tackles. Evan Svanda intercepted one pass and tallied two solo and two assisted tackles, and Carter Plowman recovered one fumble and made three solo and two assisted tackles.
Wyatt Renner collected three solo and two assisted tackles and Jared Lewis had two solo and three assisted tackles. Chini and Jayden Widler each chipped in two solo tackles.
Weeping Water will resume the campaign next Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Cedar Bluffs. Conestoga will host Nebraska City Lourdes next Friday at 7 p.m. It will be Parents Night and Senior Night for the Cougars.
Conestoga 0 0 8 0 – 8
Weeping Water 20 22 6 0 – 48
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – Blevins 37 run (run no good), 10:02
WW – Neumeister 10 fumble recovery (Mortimer run), 9:11
WW – Neumeister 45 pass from Mortimer (run no good), 5:35
2nd Quarter
WW – Burch 10 run (Neumeister pass from Mortimer), 10:16
WW – Mortimer 53 run (Mortimer run), 6:59
WW – Nash 4 pass from Mortimer (run no good), 2:40
3rd Quarter
CHS – Nolting 19 run (Nolting run), 7:43
WW – Essary 11 run (run no good), 1:15
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!