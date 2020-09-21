Indians, Cougars play district football game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes flexed their scoring muscles Friday night during a district victory over Conestoga.

The Indians crossed the goal line twice within the first three minutes and went on to win 48-8. Weeping Water (3-1) gained 337 yards of offense and maintained momentum throughout the District D1-1 matchup.

Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said he was pleased with the way the Indians approached the game against Conestoga (0-4).

“I think the guys were excited for tonight,” Haveman said. “We had a pretty good week of practice and they were looking forward to getting a chance to play. There were a lot of good things that we saw tonight.

“The guys played hard and kept that energy going the whole way. It was also really nice to get a lot of younger kids some playing time too, which is going to help us in the future. Overall this was a really good game for us.”

Weeping Water gained the upper hand with a lightning-quick start. Nolan Blevins took a toss sweep 37 yards for a touchdown 1:58 into the game. The team increased the gap to 14-0 after Levi Neumeister scooped up a Conestoga fumble and returned it ten yards into the end zone.