Indians earn playoff victory over Freeman

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes wrote their names in the school’s history book Thursday night with a home playoff victory over Freeman.
The Indians took down the Falcons 24-14 on a cold and wet night. Mist rain began falling in the second quarter and a torrential downpour drenched Weeping Water’s home field just before halftime. Players were able to complete the game before faraway lightning strikes moved into the area.
WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said he was happy to see the Indians make history with the victory. The team secured the school’s first home football playoff victory and the second overall postseason triumph. Weeping Water’s other postseason victory came in 2012 when the Indians defeated Wakefield 19-0 in the first round.
“This is something that nobody here has ever done before,” Haveman said. “It’s exciting to see these guys be able to get the first home playoff win in school history. Every game in the playoffs is going to be a tough one, and all of the coaches are really proud of the guys for being able to win tonight. It’s a good feeling for sure.”
Haveman said the Indians did not want to rely too much on the outcome of the season opener between the schools. Weeping Water dominated Freeman 40-8 in the late August matchup.
Both squads made significant progress on the field since that game. Weeping Water (7-1) fell to top-ranked Tri County before reeling off five straight victories to close the regular season. The Falcons (5-3) also won five of their final six ballgames and scored 30 or more points in each one of them.
“We have a lot of respect for Freeman and the type of program they have,” Haveman said. “We knew coming in that they had improved a lot from the season opener. I think the guys fully expected that this was going to be a battle to the end.”
Weeping Water overwhelmed the Falcons at the beginning of the game. WWHS quarterback Hunter Mortimer capped a ten-play drive with a short touchdown run on the game’s first series, and the team doubled its lead to 16-0 later in the quarter. Jason Burch bounced off several Freeman defenders and sprinted 26 yards into the end zone.
The Indians upped the gap to 24-0 with 8:16 remaining in the second quarter. Nolan Blevins posted a 1-yard scoring run up the middle and added the two-point conversion near the righthand pylon.
Freeman got back into the game with a touchdown run from Holden Ruse at the 4:25 mark. The team gained extra momentum after picking off a WWHS throw in the end zone on the next drive.
“I think our intensity level dropped just a bit,” Haveman said. “We had a lot more energy at the beginning of the game than we did in the second quarter, and that was something that Freeman used to their advantage. I wasn’t happy about that, but I was proud of the guys for holding on in the second half. They came at us with everything they had, and the guys were able to withstand that and keep the lead.”
Freeman cut the deficit to 24-14 when Ruse scored from the 2-yard line with 7:39 to go in the fourth quarter. The Falcons then recovered an onside kick and began marching downfield.
The key play of the game came with 7:06 left. Freeman lofted a pass that sailed into the end zone. WWHS defenders Levi Neumeister and Zack Smith caused the football to bounce into the air, and Blevins caught the deflection near the goal line for an interception. The Indians drained a large amount of clock on the next drive to ensure the victory.
Weeping Water will travel to Lutheran High Northeast (8-1) for the second round on Friday, Oct. 30. The schools announced Saturday morning that the game will start at 3 p.m. It will be held at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Freeman 0 8 0 6 – 14
Weeping Water 16 8 0 0 – 24
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – Mortimer 1 run (Mortimer run), 8:05
WW – Burch 26 run (Mortimer run), 2:57
2nd Quarter
WW – Blevins 1 run (Blevins run), 8:16
FHS – H. Ruse 30 run (Sugden pass from C. Ruse), 4:25
4th Quarter
FHS – H. Ruse 2 run (run no good), 7:39
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!