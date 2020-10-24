Indians earn playoff victory over Freeman

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes wrote their names in the school’s history book Thursday night with a home playoff victory over Freeman.

The Indians took down the Falcons 24-14 on a cold and wet night. Mist rain began falling in the second quarter and a torrential downpour drenched Weeping Water’s home field just before halftime. Players were able to complete the game before faraway lightning strikes moved into the area.

WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said he was happy to see the Indians make history with the victory. The team secured the school’s first home football playoff victory and the second overall postseason triumph. Weeping Water’s other postseason victory came in 2012 when the Indians defeated Wakefield 19-0 in the first round.

“This is something that nobody here has ever done before,” Haveman said. “It’s exciting to see these guys be able to get the first home playoff win in school history. Every game in the playoffs is going to be a tough one, and all of the coaches are really proud of the guys for being able to win tonight. It’s a good feeling for sure.”

Haveman said the Indians did not want to rely too much on the outcome of the season opener between the schools. Weeping Water dominated Freeman 40-8 in the late August matchup.