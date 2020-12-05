Indians face defending state champs in first game

WEEPING WATER – Imagine starting off a new high school class with one of the hardest exams of the entire semester.

That was the scenario the Weeping Water boys found themselves in Thursday night against the two-time defending Class C-1 state champions.

Auburn defeated the Indians 69-26 in the season opener for both squads. The Bulldogs scored the first ten points of the game and led 21-2 early in the second quarter. Auburn increased the halftime gap to 37-10 and maintained control after that.

AHS returned nearly every member of its lineup from the previous year. The Bulldogs finished last season 29-0 and defeated Ogallala 58-34 in the Class C-1 title game.

Michael Zeeb guided Weeping Water with seven points, four rebounds and one steal. Hunter Mortimer collected six points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Noah Hammons pocketed three points and two rebounds.

Levi Neumeister tallied two assists and one rebound, Zack Smith had two points and one rebound and Jordan Beardsley posted three points and one board. Carter Mogensen scored two points and Hayden Nash sank a 3-pointer for the team. Luke Meredith, Riggs Wilson, Kayden Tummons and Ethan Essary saw court time in the game.