WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water fans watched the Indians take on a pair of volleyball teams Thursday night during a triangular on their home court.
WWHS athletes battled Lewiston and Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water Activities Center. All three teams finished the evening 1-1. Lewiston edged Weeping Water in a close opening match 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, and Omaha Christian Academy rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Tigers 15-25, 25-15, 25-12. WWHS closed out the triangular with a 20-25, 25-13, 25-17 triumph over OCA.
Weeping Water held Parents Night activities after the first match. All players and their parents were honored for their work during the year. Seniors Peyton Barrett, Courtney Bockman and Kelsi Vogler received special recognition for their contributions to the program.
Lewiston 2, Weeping Water 1
Fans who attended the first match watched a contest that came down to the final few points. The teams were tied at 22-22 in game three before Lewiston went ahead on a double-contact error and an ace. The Tigers ended the match with a kill from Dana Christen.
Lewiston (4-13) trailed 19-12 in game one before staging a major comeback. Meagan Sanders scored three straight points on two kills and an ace block to make it 19-17, and Emma deKoning and Christen made consecutive kills to knot it at 21-21. The team won four of the final five points to go ahead in the match.
Weeping Water rose to the challenge in game two with a 15-5 run. Karley Ridge fueled the team’s offense with six kills in the stanza. Bockman added three kills and one ace to help the Indians win by double digits.
Lewiston claimed the first four points of game three and held a 16-8 lead after an ace from Becca deKoning. Weeping Water rallied from an 18-10 deficit with several kills from Barrett and an ace block by Ridge. Becca deKoning delivered the key play in the match when her knuckleball serve fell to the court for an ace and a 24-22 lead. Lewiston ended action on the next point.
You have free articles remaining.
Barrett produced a double-double of ten kills and 17 digs for the Indians. Ridge collected seven kills and two ace blocks, Reagan Aronson made five kills and 12 digs and Bockman tallied three kills and three digs.
Abby Meeske generated 22 assists, three aces and two digs, and Lexi Mogensen made 13 digs and one ace. Vogler posted one ace and three digs and Sammi Burch had one ace and two digs. Riley Hohn and Sam Hammons both saw court time for the team.
Weeping Water 2, Omaha Christian Academy 1
The Indians rallied past the Eagles in the nightcap. The team dominated the final two games to improve to 7-16. Omaha Christian Academy fell to 9-7.
Mogensen and Meeske both helped Weeping Water with their serving. Meeske went 16-of-16 at the line with four aces, and Mogensen ended the night 16-of-17 with four aces. Meeske added 20 assists and three kills and Mogensen chipped in six digs.
Barrett registered 13 kills, nine digs and one assist. Aronson made six kills and five digs and Ridge delivered two kills, one ace, one assist and one solo block. Burch tallied three kills, Bockman made one kill and two aces and Vogler generated one kill and two digs.
Weeping Water will resume the season with road trips to a pair of conference schools. The team will travel to Malcolm on Oct. 8 for a 6 p.m. match. Athletes will then head to Mead on Oct. 10 for a triangular with Mead and Cedar Bluffs. Weeping Water will play Mead at 5 p.m. and Cedar Bluffs at 6 p.m.