Indians host Patriots in state quarterfinals

WEEPING WATER – Clarkson/Leigh athletes didn’t have a large playbook for their postseason game against Weeping Water on Friday night.

They generated points by running their ground-based offense with precision and power all evening.

Seventh-seeded Clarkson/Leigh stopped 15th-seeded Weeping Water 46-18 in the quarterfinals of the Class D-1 playoffs. The Patriots attempted just two passes in the game and finished the night with 284 rushing yards. Senior running back Kyle Kasik led the charge with 204 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries.

Weeping Water head coach Mitchell Shepherd said the Patriots took advantage of their scoring opportunities. Clarkson/Leigh made it 24-12 on the first drive of the second half and found the end zone again after recovering an onside kick. The team added touchdowns on two additional time-consuming drives to seal the victory.

“They’re a great football team,” Shepherd said. “They’re very patient and effective with everything they do on offense, and everyone’s on the same page when it comes to their running game. They’re really good at that.

“Recovering the onside kick changed the momentum in their favor for sure, and we made a few too many mistakes overall tonight. I don’t think we played our best game against them, but I’m proud of our team and the effort they gave. They’re battlers and they played hard against a team that’s one of the best in the state.”

Both programs flexed their scoring muscles on their opening drives. Kasik carried the football 11 times for CLHS during a 72-yard series that took 6:54 off the clock. Weeping Water responded with a 17-play, 49-yard drive that ate up 6:58. Riggs Wilson ended the series with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Clarkson/Leigh (10-1) went ahead 16-6 on a 7-yard run from Kasik on a fourth-and-goal play midway through the second quarter. The Indians then embarked on a 13-play scoring drive. Sayler Rhodes made a leaping catch in the righthand side of the end zone with 33.1 seconds to go. His 20-yard reception brought Weeping Water within 16-12 at halftime.

The Patriots regained momentum after blocking a punt on Weeping Water’s opening trip of the second half. Kasik’s 25-yard touchdown sprint made it 24-12, and the Patriots then recovered an onside kick near midfield. The team scored eight plays later to go up 30-12.

Weeping Water fans roared after Ethan Essary caught a 6-yard pass from Wilson and stretched the ball across the goal line with 1:25 left in the quarter. Clarkson/Leigh erased Weeping Water’s energy after that. The Patriots generated touchdowns on drives of 64 and 57 yards to create the final outcome.

Clarkson/Leigh’s offensive linemen have helped the Patriots gain 3,161 yards and 55 touchdowns on the ground in their 11 games this season. CLHS will travel to third-seeded Stanton for the semifinals on Nov. 11. Top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s and fifth-seeded Neligh-Oakdale will play in the other semifinal game.

Wilson led Weeping Water’s offense by completing 19 passes for 179 yards. Ethan Essary hauled in ten catches for 88 yards and one touchdown, Rhodes made four receptions for 52 yards and Keegan McDonald had four receptions for 22 yards. Hayden Nash added one reception for 17 yards.

McDonald gained 31 rushing yards on ten carries. Rhodes chipped in 12 yards on four rushing attempts for the Indians.

Essary, McDonald, Nash, Dylan Miller, Logan March, Lukas Gage, Nathaniel Keene and Berenger Leonard were the team’s eight seniors. They helped the Indians qualify for the playoffs each of the past three seasons. Weeping Water won two playoff games in both 2020 and 2022 and reached the second round in 2021.

“Those guys have had quite a career,” Shepherd said. “They reached the quarterfinals as sophomores, made it to the playoffs last year and then got to the quarterfinals again this year. They gave a lot of time and effort to this program and made a real difference.”

Shepherd said he was pleased with the progress the Indians made throughout the fall. Weeping Water (6-5) started the year 0-3 but won four of the last five regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs. The team then knocked off ranked opponents Cross County and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the postseason.

“It’s night and day from where we were at the beginning of the year to where we are now,” Shepherd said. “I can’t say enough good things about the way these kids worked this year. They did an incredible job and worked their tails off in every practice and every game. I’m extremely proud of every one of them.”

Clarkson/Leigh 8 8 14 16 – 46

Weeping Water 0 12 6 0 – 18

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

CL – Kasik 2 run (Brichacek run), 5:06

2nd Quarter

WW – Wilson 2 run (pass no good), 10:00

CL – Kasik 7 run (Beeson run), 5:35

WW – Rhodes 20 pass from Wilson (run no good), 0:33

3rd Quarter

CL – Kasik 25 run (Brichacek run), 8:18

CL – Kasik 7 run (run no good), 4:22

WW – Essary 6 pass from Wilson (pass no good), 1:25

4th Quarter

CL – Kasik 4 run (Kasik run), 6:40

CL – Beeson 11 run (Kasik run), 2:06