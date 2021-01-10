Indians, Knights battle in basketball game

Weeping Water (8-3) tried to run away from E-M in the second period. Jami Twomey and Reagan Aronson each drained 3-pointers in the stanza, and Grace Cave dropped in a pair of baskets for the Indians. Aronson’s late free throw created a 30-16 halftime gap.

Elmwood-Murdock sliced Weeping Water’s lead to 34-28 when Bacon put in a short jumper with 1:46 left in the third quarter. Weeping Water locked up E-M’s offense after that. The Indians allowed just one free throw and one basket in the final nine minutes.

Cave helped the Indians with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. Aronson produced 13 points, five rebounds and one steal, Twomey tallied nine points and one assist and Kiera Brack had eight points, one steal and one rebound.

Reba Wilson posted three points, six boards and one steal for Weeping Water, and Karley Ridge had two assists, one steal and one rebound. Ciera Dieter produced one point and one rebound and Lexi Mogensen made one assist. Brooklyn Rathe, Emily Ridge, Sam Hammons and Ella Cave helped the team defensively.

Bacon guided Elmwood-Murdock with 11 points, five rebounds and one block. Halferty generated seven points and four rebounds, Zierott collected seven points and three rebounds and Sela Rikli tallied three points and three rebounds.