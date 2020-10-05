Indians, Knights battle on field

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes took a giant leap toward their goal of a district championship by taking one small step at a time against Elmwood-Murdock.
The Indians won the Cass County football matchup 60-26 with a series of touchdown sprints on Friday night. The team scored four times in the first half and put the game away in the final two periods. The offensive outburst helped Weeping Water win its Homecoming game.
The schools traded touchdowns in the opening minutes. Hunter Mortimer produced a 27-yard scoring run on the team’s first series, and Elmwood-Murdock countered with a 41-yard gallop from Cade Hosier. The same two players scored again for their squads late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter.
Weeping Water (5-1) built a 32-12 halftime lead with a pair of touchdown drives. Nolan Blevins ended a trip with a short run up the middle. Levi Neumeister gave the Indians additional momentum when he caught a 45-yard pass from Mortimer.
The Indians increased the gap to 38-12 when Mortimer uncorked a 40-yard run at the start of the third quarter. Elmwood-Murdock (3-3) tried to lay the foundation for a rally when Hosier found the end zone, but Weeping Water responded to the threat. Mortimer posted a short touchdown run and connected with Neumeister on a 40-yard scoring pass in the quarter.
Both teams crossed the goal line once in the fourth period. Reid Fletcher found Noah Arent on a 40-yard pass for Elmwood-Murdock, and Blevins dashed 40 yards to pay dirt later in the game for Weeping Water.
Fletcher went 11-of-29 through the air for 216 yards and one touchdown. Hosier helped E-M with 102 yards and three touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts. He also gained 90 yards on three receptions.
Jared Drake posted 101 yards on 17 carries for the team, and Arent snagged four receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown. Drake made three receptions for 15 yards and Noah Jones caught one pass for ten yards.
Drake led E-M’s defense with seven solo and nine assisted tackles. Arent made seven solo and five assisted plays, Cody Kopf had four solo and six assisted tackles and Jones produced four solo and three assisted tackles. Henry Coleman added four solo and five assisted tackles for the Knights.
Individual statistics for Weeping Water were not available.
Weeping Water will continue the season Friday night with a trip to Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Elmwood-Murdock will host Conestoga at 7 p.m. Friday for the school’s Homecoming game.
Elmwood-Murdock 6 6 8 6 – 26
Weeping Water 16 16 20 8 – 60
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – Mortimer 27 run (Mortimer run)
E-M – Hosier 41 run (kick no good)
WW – Mortimer 3 run (Blevins run)
2nd Quarter
E-M – Hosier 5 run (run no good)
WW – Blevins 2 run (Wilson run)
WW – Neumeister 45 pass from Mortimer (Mortimer run)
3rd Quarter
WW – Mortimer 40 run (run no good)
E-M – Hosier 5 run (run good)
WW – Mortimer 3 run (run no good)
WW – Neumeister 40 pass from Mortimer (Mortimer run)
4th Quarter
E-M – Arent 40 pass from Fletcher (pass no good)
WW – Blevins 40 run (Mortimer run)
