Indians, Knights battle on field

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes took a giant leap toward their goal of a district championship by taking one small step at a time against Elmwood-Murdock.

The Indians won the Cass County football matchup 60-26 with a series of touchdown sprints on Friday night. The team scored four times in the first half and put the game away in the final two periods. The offensive outburst helped Weeping Water win its Homecoming game.

The schools traded touchdowns in the opening minutes. Hunter Mortimer produced a 27-yard scoring run on the team’s first series, and Elmwood-Murdock countered with a 41-yard gallop from Cade Hosier. The same two players scored again for their squads late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter.

Weeping Water (5-1) built a 32-12 halftime lead with a pair of touchdown drives. Nolan Blevins ended a trip with a short run up the middle. Levi Neumeister gave the Indians additional momentum when he caught a 45-yard pass from Mortimer.