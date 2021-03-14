Indians, Knights earn spots on ECNC teams

MURDOCK – Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock athletes have been honored for their basketball accomplishments with spots on conference postseason teams.
East Central Nebraska Conference coaches presented awards to four Elmwood-Murdock players and four Weeping Water athletes. ECNC coaches submitted nominations for first, second, third and honorable mention teams. They then voted on players for each squad at a selection meeting.
Weeping Water senior Grace Cave and Elmwood-Murdock junior Lexi Bacon were both chosen for the league’s first team. Malcolm sophomores Alyssa Fortik and Emma Brown and Mead junior Emily Hebenstreit rounded out the squad.
Cave ended her All-State campaign with 622 points, 157 rebounds, 143 assists, 91 steals and 27 blocks. She became Weeping Water’s career scoring leader with 2,074 points. She also posted 448 assists, 418 steals, 575 rebounds and 113 blocks during her four years with the Indians.
Bacon helped the Knights in multiple categories throughout the season. She finished the year with 177 points, 156 rebounds, 23 blocks, 24 steals, 29 pass deflections and 43 assists. She hauled in 85 offensive and 71 defensive rebounds and made 39 percent of her field-goal attempts. She also sank a team-best 44 free throws.
Elmwood-Murdock senior Jayden Halferty was selected for the league’s second team. She collected 200 points, 126 rebounds, 19 assists, 25 steals, eight blocks and 34 pass deflections. She grabbed 33 offensive and 93 defensive rebounds and drilled 33 treys during the year.
Weeping Water senior Reagan Aronson earned a spot on the league’s third team. She helped the Indians on both ends of the court throughout the year. She finished the season with 182 points, 88 rebounds, 27 assists and 13 steals.
Elmwood-Murdock junior Bailey Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Ella Zierott, Weeping Water junior Karley Ridge and Weeping Water senior Jamison Twomey captured honorable mention awards.
Frahm dished out a team-best 62 assists and added 117 points, 119 rebounds, 47 steals, five blocks and 38 pass deflections. She drained 14 3-pointers and grabbed 27 offensive and 92 defensive rebounds.
Zierott was one of E-M’s top perimeter threats with 34 3-pointers. She ended the season with 142 points, 64 rebounds, 51 assists, 29 pass deflections and three blocks. She hauled in 14 offensive and 50 defensive boards for the Knights.
Ridge generated positive production for Weeping Water on both offense and defense. She scored 202 points and led the Indians with 169 rebounds. She added 33 steals, 30 assists and 12 blocks for the team.
Twomey provided senior leadership with 175 points, 41 rebounds and 34 assists. She helped the team on the defensive end of the court with nine steals.
Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock both played in the Class D-1 State Tournament. Weeping Water claimed the first state championship in program history, and Elmwood-Murdock secured the school’s first state appearance since 2010.
2020-21 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Girls Basketball Selections
First Team
Grace Cave – Weeping Water – Senior
Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Sophomore
Emily Hebenstreit – Mead – Junior
Emma Brown – Malcolm – Sophomore
Lexi Bacon – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Second Team
Joslyn Small – Malcolm – Senior
Kaylee Bures – Freeman – Sophomore
Holly Wilen – Palmyra – Senior
Sydney Binder – Auburn – Freshman
Jayden Halferty – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Third Team
Zadie Plager – Johnson County Central – Senior
Jaeleigh Darnell – Auburn – Junior
Reagan Aronson – Weeping Water – Senior
Leah Grant – Auburn – Junior
Emily Quinn – Mead – Junior
Honorable Mention
Diamond Sedlak – Malcolm – Sophomore
Eryn Snethen – Falls City – Senior
Jami Gabriel – Palmyra – Senior
Madison Jones – Falls City – Sophomore
Rebecca Halbmaier – Mead – Senior
Jasmine Small – Malcolm – Senior
Bailey Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Taylor Anderson – Freeman – Senior
Karley Ridge – Weeping Water – Junior
Taya Ptacnik – Palmyra – Senior
Ella Zierott – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
Jamison Twomey – Weeping Water – Senior
Dakota Haner – Freeman – Freshman
Melody Billings – Auburn – Junior