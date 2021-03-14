Indians, Knights earn spots on ECNC teams

MURDOCK – Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock athletes have been honored for their basketball accomplishments with spots on conference postseason teams.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches presented awards to four Elmwood-Murdock players and four Weeping Water athletes. ECNC coaches submitted nominations for first, second, third and honorable mention teams. They then voted on players for each squad at a selection meeting.

Weeping Water senior Grace Cave and Elmwood-Murdock junior Lexi Bacon were both chosen for the league’s first team. Malcolm sophomores Alyssa Fortik and Emma Brown and Mead junior Emily Hebenstreit rounded out the squad.

Cave ended her All-State campaign with 622 points, 157 rebounds, 143 assists, 91 steals and 27 blocks. She became Weeping Water’s career scoring leader with 2,074 points. She also posted 448 assists, 418 steals, 575 rebounds and 113 blocks during her four years with the Indians.

Bacon helped the Knights in multiple categories throughout the season. She finished the year with 177 points, 156 rebounds, 23 blocks, 24 steals, 29 pass deflections and 43 assists. She hauled in 85 offensive and 71 defensive rebounds and made 39 percent of her field-goal attempts. She also sank a team-best 44 free throws.