McCOOL JUNCTION – Runners from three Cass County schools headed west on Thursday to take part in district cross country races.
Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water students traveled to Camp Kateri near McCool Junction for the District D-1 Meet. Girls and boys from more than a dozen schools competed for team and individual state tickets during the afternoon.
Two Louisville students extended their seasons with state-qualifying performances. Jaxson Barnes placed tenth in the boys race with a time of 18:17.80. Sophie Korytowski earned a state berth on the girls side with a 15th-place mark of 22:45.45.
The Louisville girls came close to securing a team spot at state. McCool Junction won the district title with 44 points and Thayer Central was second with 53 points. Tri County (67) edged Louisville (68) by one point for the third and final state team berth.
The Weeping Water girls placed 12th with 188 points and the WWHS boys were 13th with 197 points. The Louisville boys placed 15th with 215 points. Elmwood-Murdock had no team score in either the girls or boys events.
Korytowski and Barnes will both run in the Class D State Meet at Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 25. The Class D girls race will begin at 2 p.m. and the Class D boys event will start at 3 p.m.
Girls Team Results
McCool Junction 44, Thayer Central 53, Tri County 67, Louisville 68, Bishop Neumann 83, Cornerstone Christian 93, Lincoln Lutheran 119, East Butler 123, Johnson County Central 137, Palmyra 141, Wilber-Clatonia 158, Weeping Water 188, College View Academy, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock, Fillmore Central, Omaha Christian Academy, Pawnee City no team scores
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Madison Gerken (MCJ) 20:24.18, 2) Sydney Escritt (TCN) 21:00.48, 3) Payton Gerken (MCJ) 21:11.84, 4) Ashlei McDonald (JCC), 5) Andie Koch (TRI) 21:41.21, 6) Alyssa Plock (MCJ) 21:51.24, 7) Faith Polacek (NEU) 22:02.01, 8) Ella Crawford (TRI) 22:07.84, 9) Alayna Bergt (LLHS) 22:11.45, 10) Brekyn Kok (CRC) 22:14.70, 11) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 22:17.70, 12) Teneal Barbur (FIL) 22:28.71, 13) Natalie Darrough (CVA) 22:38.04, 14) Mikayla Pecka (WLC) 22:42.57, 15) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 22:45.45
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Sara Kicak 23:24.69 (19th), Constence Baker 34:43.05 (69th)
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 22:45.45 (15th), Mira Fosmer 23:49.05 (20th), Hailey Teller 24:13.98 (26th), Amyra Moxey 24:20.64 (27th)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 26:09.29 (43rd), Ciera Dieter 27:45.84 (58th), Dakota Reiman 28:33.92 (60th), MaKayla Regler 34:20.68 (68th)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Cornerstone Christian 70, Fillmore Central 71, McCool Junction 78, Freeman 111, Lincoln Lutheran 115, Centennial 152, Tri County 152, Bishop Neumann 161, Palmyra 168, Yutan 179, Johnson County Central 181, Weeping Water 197, East Butler 202, Louisville 215, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Christian Academy no team scores
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Tyler Neville (MCJ) 17:43.16, 2) Dawson Hoover (WLC) 17:44.09, 3) Tommy Lokken (WLC) 17:44.51, 4) Garrett Nichols (FIL) 17:45.72, 5) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:01.20, 6) Logan Larson (TRI) 18:03.96, 7) Ethan Haeder (CRC) 18:12.96, 8) Logan Barras (JCC) 18:13.76, 9) Tanner Lebo (LLHS) 18:15.75, 10) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:17.80, 11) Gaven Schernikau (CEN) 18:18.15, 12) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:18.64, 13) Gabe Poppen (CRC) 18:30.47, 14) Tandon Buhr (FRE) 18:34.75, 15) Noah Jurgens (FRE) 18:36.49
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Tucker Oehlerking 21:54.67 (75th), Rylan Packett 23:01.35 (83rd)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:17.80 (10th), Chase Savage 21:02.41 (62nd), Nathan Carr 21:36.05 (73rd), Jacob Peacock 23:15.25 (84th)
Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 19:33.71 (32nd), Jackson Flanagan 20:15.72 (46th), Matthew Cover 21:05.40 (63rd), Lane Damme 21:21.04 (68th)