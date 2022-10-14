Indians, Knights take part in district cross country races

McCOOL JUNCTION – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water runners battled many of the top teams in the state Thursday during a competitive district meet.

The Knights and Indians traveled to Camp Kateri near McCool Junction for the District D-1 Meet. The Weeping Water boys finished seventh with 72 points and the Elmwood-Murdock boys were 14th with 173 points. The Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water girls did not have enough runners to compile team scores.

Weeping Water head coach Charlie Cover said he was pleased with the way the Indians ran. The district field contained many ranked teams and individuals. Athletes also had to contend with strong winds that swept across the course.

“I thought we would run a little better, but we still finished seventh as a boys team with four rated teams in our district and three other ‘contenders,’ including us,” Cover said. “The wind really affected the times as well.

“Both Dakota (Reiman) and Sam (Hammons) ran really well. Sam had our only personal record today, but a few others were really close. Hard to be too disappointed.”

Athletes had to contend with strong winds that swept across the course. Much of eastern Nebraska experienced wind gusts above 35 miles per hour.

“It was a really tough day out there,” Cover said. “Not really well-protected from the wind in a lot of spots. I thought it would take about 18:05 to qualify (in the boys race), but the wind slowed people down that much.”

Austin Patton returned to the state meet with a medal-winning run in the boys race. He qualified for state with a 12th-place time of 18:27.96.

Matt Cover, Caelen Wipf, James Dean and Jacob Cover added times for the Indians. Cornerstone Christian, McCool Junction and Tri County pocketed the three boys state team berths.

Reiman produced a 47th-place time of 26:51.48 and Hammons posted a personal-best mark of 29:47.69. David City Aquinas, Palmyra and Cornerstone Christian secured the top three team spots in the girls race.

Bri Ross, Trevin McKenzie, Blake Lavington and Will Fox competed for Elmwood-Murdock. All four runners improved their times throughout the season.

Patton will travel to Kearney Country Club for the Class D State Meet on Friday, Oct. 21. Class D boys will begin their race at 12 p.m.

Cover said he was pleased with Weeping Water’s group of seniors. He said Patton, Matt Cover, Reiman, Hammons and Hunter Sheehan provided quality leadership to younger runners throughout the season.

“Our seniors have done a great job showing all the kids we have coming back next year how to compete and be leaders,” Cover said.

Girls Team Results

David City Aquinas 19, Palmyra 30, Cornerstone Christian 31, Tri County 40, Centennial 41, McCool Junction 42, Johnson County Central 56, East Butler 61, Freeman 98, Cedar Bluffs 120, Elmwood-Murdock, Pawnee City, Weeping Water no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Brekyn Kok (CCS) 20:38.26, 2) Isabelle Peters (TRI) 20:51.75, 3) Gianna Frasher (DCA) 21:03.60, 4) Grace Schernikau (CEN) 21:12.85, 5) Payton Gerken (MCJ) 21:15.01, 6) Miriam Frasher (DCA) 21:15.74, 7) Hailey Hengtgen (PLY) 21:32.14, 8) Emily Frey (PLY) 21:57.79, 9) Madison VanLangingham (JCC) 22:11.58, 10) Jocelyn Stara (DCA) 22:13.03, 11) Evelyn Baker (TRI) 22:15.08, 12) Emily Lytle (PWC) 22:22.00, 13) Josie Turnbull (CEN) 22:22.03, 14) Reese Kozisek (EBT) 22:27.48, 15) Gianna Hike (CCS) 22:29.45

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 25:34.51 (38th)

Weeping Water Results

Dakota Reiman 26:51.48 (47th), Sam Hammons 29:47.69 (50th)

Boys Team Results

Cornerstone Christian 13, McCool Junction 32, Tri County 33, Palmyra 39, Freeman 39, Centennial 49, Weeping Water 72, Humphrey St. Francis 87, David City Aquinas 91, Johnson County Central 91, East Butler 97, Cedar Bluffs 133, Omaha Christian Academy 163, Elmwood-Murdock 173, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 184

Top 15 Results

1) Trent Neville (MCJ) 17:46.25, 2) Justin Sherman (CCS) 17:47.74, 3) Carter Siems (TRI) 17:48.07, 4) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 17:48.75, 5) Ashton Hughes (CCS) 17:52.72, 6) Benjamin Ehrenberg (CCS) 17:59.90, 7) Jobjosiah Muthiani (FRE) 18:02.86, 8) Wesley Havelka (FRE) 18:04.71, 9) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:14.58, 10) Garret Zach (HSF) 18:14.94, 11) Carter Holtmeier (TRI) 18:16.43, 12) Austin Patton (WW) 18:27.96, 13) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:29.05, 14) Hayden Huskey (JCC) 18:30.15, 15) Luke Brugger (MCJ) 18:33.01

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Trevin McKenzie 20:58.76 (47th), Blake Lavington 22:05.96 (53rd), Will Fox 26:23.11 (73rd)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:27.96 (12th), Matt Cover 19:45.74 (29th), Caelen Wipf 19:53.91 (31st), James Dean 20:36.15 (38th), Jacob Cover 20:57.25 (46th)