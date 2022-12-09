Indians, Lions compete in several wrestling events

WEEPING WATER – Wrestlers from Weeping Water and Louisville enjoyed positive results this week in events at Weeping Water Activities Center.

Weeping Water boys 42, Fort Calhoun 40

The Weeping Water boys hosted Fort Calhoun and Arlington for a triangular on Dec. 6. The Indians rallied past Fort Calhoun with a series of forfeits and pins. The team erased a 34-0 deficit to win the dual by two points.

126 – Gage Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit

132 – Levi Lasher (FTC) maj. dec. Lukas Gage (WW), 18-5

138 – Lance Olberding (FTC) pinned James Dean (WW), 1:47

145 – Ely Olberding (FTC) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 1:41

152 – Aaron Duros (FTC) pinned Luke Harms (WW), 5:41

160 – Frederick Altstadt (FTC) pinned John Ridge (WW), 1:37

170 – Keegan McDonald (WW) won by forfeit

182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit

195 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) won by forfeit

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Mason Touring (FTC) pinned Jaden Nutter (WW), 0:55

106 – Holden Essary (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Myles Dowling (WW) pinned Aidan Garbers (FTC), 1:33

120 – Caelen Wipf (WW) won by forfeit

JV 145 – Matthew Kelly (FTC) dec. Cole Essary (WW), 17-14

JV 152 – Levi Lindsey (WW) pinned Tyler DeMilt (FTC), 3:24

JV 160 – Jameson Sumibcay (WW) tech fall Lawson Tjardes (FTC), 23-7 (4:30)

Weeping Water boys 57, Arlington 23

Weeping Water used a multi-pronged scoring attack to race past Arlington. The Indians won five of the first seven weight classes and maintained their lead the rest of the night.

113 – Myles Dowling (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Trey Hill (ARL) tech fall Caelen Wipf (WW), 17-2 (4:33)

126 – Tanner Kyllo (ARL) won by forfeit

132 – Lukas Gage (WW) won by forfeit

138 – James Dean (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Matt Cover (WW) pinned Daniel Cook-Krivohlavek (ARL), 1:25

152 – Luke Harms (WW) won by forfeit

160 – Brodie Wilkins (ARL) pinned John Ridge (WW), 3:19

170 – Kolton Gilmore (ARL) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:58

182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) dec. Tate Johannes (ARL), 5-1

195 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) won by forfeit

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Jaden Nutter (WW) won by forfeit

106 – Holden Essary (WW) won by forfeit

JV 113 – Cameron Hancock (ARL) pinned Gabriel Hagan (WW), 1:02

JV 113 – Cameron Hancock (ARL) pinned Jacob Cover (WW), 1:54

Johnson County Central 24, Weeping Water girls 24

The Weeping Water girls hosted Johnson County Central and Louisville for a triangular Thursday night. The Thunderbirds won the evening’s first dual in a tiebreaker after both teams finished with 24 points.

170 – Shelbi Peters (JCC) won by forfeit

190 – Both open

235 – Both open

100 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit

105 – Both open

110 – Jocelyn Prado (JCC) won by forfeit

115 – Alejandra Reyes (JCC) pinned Dakota Reiman (WW), 1:43

120 – Both open

125 – Both open

130 – Both open

135 – Taylor Miller (WW) pinned Yvette Prado (JCC), 2:30

140 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Sammi Burch (WW) won by forfeit

155 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) won by forfeit

Louisville girls 30, Johnson County Central 18

The Lions took down the Thunderbirds in the evening’s second matchup. Louisville athletes won four of the final five bouts to move ahead on the scoreboard.

190 – Both open

235 – Both open

100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) won by forfeit

105 – Both open

110 – Jocelyn Prado (JCC) won by forfeit

115 – Alejandra Reyes (JCC) won by forfeit

120 – Both open

125 – Both open

130 – Both open

135 – Addie Lueder (LOU) pinned Yvette Prado (JCC), 3:08

140 – Bella Kolvek (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Bre Smart (LOU) won by forfeit

155 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Daysha Jones (LOU), 1:57

170 – Catalina Jones (LOU) pinned Shelbi Peters (JCC), 1:04

Weeping Water girls 24, Louisville girls 16

The Indians edged the Lions in the final dual of the night. The team used four straight victories to finish ahead of Louisville.

235 – Both open

100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) maj. dec. Riley Hohn (WW), 11-1

105 – Both open

110 – Both open

115 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Both open

125 – Both open

130 – Both open

135 – Taylor Miller (WW) pinned Addie Lueder (LOU), 3:29

140 – Libby Sutton (WW) pinned Bella Kolvek (LOU), 0:45

145 – Sammi Burch (WW) pinned Bre Smart (LOU), 1:31

155 – Daysha Jones (LOU) won by forfeit

170 – Catalina Jones (LOU) won by forfeit

190 – Both open