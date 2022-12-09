Indians, Lions compete in several wrestling events

WEEPING WATER – Wrestlers from Weeping Water and Louisville enjoyed positive results this week in events at Weeping Water Activities Center.
Weeping Water boys 42, Fort Calhoun 40
The Weeping Water boys hosted Fort Calhoun and Arlington for a triangular on Dec. 6. The Indians rallied past Fort Calhoun with a series of forfeits and pins. The team erased a 34-0 deficit to win the dual by two points.
126 – Gage Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit
132 – Levi Lasher (FTC) maj. dec. Lukas Gage (WW), 18-5
138 – Lance Olberding (FTC) pinned James Dean (WW), 1:47
145 – Ely Olberding (FTC) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 1:41
152 – Aaron Duros (FTC) pinned Luke Harms (WW), 5:41
People are also reading…
160 – Frederick Altstadt (FTC) pinned John Ridge (WW), 1:37
170 – Keegan McDonald (WW) won by forfeit
182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit
195 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Mason Touring (FTC) pinned Jaden Nutter (WW), 0:55
106 – Holden Essary (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Myles Dowling (WW) pinned Aidan Garbers (FTC), 1:33
120 – Caelen Wipf (WW) won by forfeit
JV 145 – Matthew Kelly (FTC) dec. Cole Essary (WW), 17-14
JV 152 – Levi Lindsey (WW) pinned Tyler DeMilt (FTC), 3:24
JV 160 – Jameson Sumibcay (WW) tech fall Lawson Tjardes (FTC), 23-7 (4:30)
Weeping Water boys 57, Arlington 23
Weeping Water used a multi-pronged scoring attack to race past Arlington. The Indians won five of the first seven weight classes and maintained their lead the rest of the night.
113 – Myles Dowling (WW) won by forfeit
120 – Trey Hill (ARL) tech fall Caelen Wipf (WW), 17-2 (4:33)
126 – Tanner Kyllo (ARL) won by forfeit
132 – Lukas Gage (WW) won by forfeit
138 – James Dean (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Matt Cover (WW) pinned Daniel Cook-Krivohlavek (ARL), 1:25
152 – Luke Harms (WW) won by forfeit
160 – Brodie Wilkins (ARL) pinned John Ridge (WW), 3:19
170 – Kolton Gilmore (ARL) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:58
182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) dec. Tate Johannes (ARL), 5-1
195 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Jaden Nutter (WW) won by forfeit
106 – Holden Essary (WW) won by forfeit
JV 113 – Cameron Hancock (ARL) pinned Gabriel Hagan (WW), 1:02
JV 113 – Cameron Hancock (ARL) pinned Jacob Cover (WW), 1:54
Johnson County Central 24, Weeping Water girls 24
The Weeping Water girls hosted Johnson County Central and Louisville for a triangular Thursday night. The Thunderbirds won the evening’s first dual in a tiebreaker after both teams finished with 24 points.
170 – Shelbi Peters (JCC) won by forfeit
190 – Both open
235 – Both open
100 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit
105 – Both open
110 – Jocelyn Prado (JCC) won by forfeit
115 – Alejandra Reyes (JCC) pinned Dakota Reiman (WW), 1:43
120 – Both open
125 – Both open
130 – Both open
135 – Taylor Miller (WW) pinned Yvette Prado (JCC), 2:30
140 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Sammi Burch (WW) won by forfeit
155 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) won by forfeit
Louisville girls 30, Johnson County Central 18
The Lions took down the Thunderbirds in the evening’s second matchup. Louisville athletes won four of the final five bouts to move ahead on the scoreboard.
190 – Both open
235 – Both open
100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) won by forfeit
105 – Both open
110 – Jocelyn Prado (JCC) won by forfeit
115 – Alejandra Reyes (JCC) won by forfeit
120 – Both open
125 – Both open
130 – Both open
135 – Addie Lueder (LOU) pinned Yvette Prado (JCC), 3:08
140 – Bella Kolvek (LOU) won by forfeit
145 – Bre Smart (LOU) won by forfeit
155 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Daysha Jones (LOU), 1:57
170 – Catalina Jones (LOU) pinned Shelbi Peters (JCC), 1:04
Weeping Water girls 24, Louisville girls 16
The Indians edged the Lions in the final dual of the night. The team used four straight victories to finish ahead of Louisville.
235 – Both open
100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) maj. dec. Riley Hohn (WW), 11-1
105 – Both open
110 – Both open
115 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit
120 – Both open
125 – Both open
130 – Both open
135 – Taylor Miller (WW) pinned Addie Lueder (LOU), 3:29
140 – Libby Sutton (WW) pinned Bella Kolvek (LOU), 0:45
145 – Sammi Burch (WW) pinned Bre Smart (LOU), 1:31
155 – Daysha Jones (LOU) won by forfeit
170 – Catalina Jones (LOU) won by forfeit
190 – Both open