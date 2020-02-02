WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls burst out of the starting blocks and raced away from Louisville in the opening half Thursday night.
The Indians outscored Louisville 39-12 in the first 16 minutes of a 62-33 victory. Weeping Water went up 19-6 after eight minutes and continued to increase its edge after that. The team led by as many as 33 points in the second half.
Weeping Water (18-1) found success both inside and outside against the Lions (7-10). The Indians went 11-of-23 from 3-point range and 11-of-22 from inside the arc. Weeping Water finished 7-of-8 from the free-throw line and made assists on 15 baskets.
Peyton Barrett and Grace Cave both sank four 3-pointers and finished with double-digit point totals. Barrett collected 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two pass deflections. Cave ended the evening with 18 points, seven boards, five assists, six steals, two blocks and three pass deflections.
Reagan Aronson helped the Indians with three points, four assists and two rebounds. Bailee Nissen collected four points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections, and Jamison Twomey pitched in six points and one assist.
Kelsi Vogler posted two rebounds and two assists, Karley Ridge tallied two points and one rebound and Reba Wilson generated five points, one rebound and one steal. Brooklyn Rathe chipped in two points and one rebound, Lauren Wehrbein made one rebound and Kiera Brack scored two points. Natania French provided defensive minutes for the team.
Faye Jacobsen and Skyler Pollock each scored ten points for Louisville. Jacobsen added nine rebounds, two assists and one block and Pollock had two boards, three assists and one pass deflection.
Lea Kalkowski generated three points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal for the Lions. Jennifer Katz collected six points, two rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections, and Jaylin Gaston helped the Lions with two points and three rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
McKenzie Norris had two rebounds and one assist, Sagan Leach made one rebound and one steal and Lauren Votta had two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Erin Stohlmann added one rebound for the team.
Louisville and Weeping Water will square off in a rematch Tuesday night in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. The top-seeded Indians will host ninth-seeded Louisville at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals at Southeast Community College-Lincoln at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Louisville 6 6 11 10 – 33
Weeping Water 19 20 14 9 – 62
Louisville (33)
Norris 0-5 0-0 0, Pollock 4-12 0-0 10, Kalkowski 1-5 1-2 3, Votta 0-2 0-0 0, Jacobsen 5-7 0-0 10, Gaston 1-5 0-1 2, Katz 2-6 2-2 6, Leach 0-2 0-0 0, Stohlmann 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-46 3-5 33.
Weeping Water (62)
Aronson 1-4 0-0 3, Wilson 2-3 1-2 5, Cave 6-10 2-2 18, Barrett 8-16 0-0 20, Nissen 1-4 2-2 4, Twomey 2-4 0-0 6, Ridge 1-2 0-0 2, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 1-2 0-0 2, Rathe 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-45 7-8 62.