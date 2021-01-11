 Skip to main content
Indians play close game with Eagles
Indians play close game with Eagles

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys kept Johnson-Brock in a scoring slumber throughout the first three quarters of Saturday’s game.

The Eagles woke up from their hibernation with an electric attack in the last eight minutes.

Johnson-Brock generated 25 points in the fourth quarter to edge Weeping Water 49-45. The team eclipsed its point total from the opening three periods with multiple baskets down the stretch.

Weeping Water (3-9) and Johnson-Brock (5-5) traded baskets throughout the first quarter. Hunter Mortimer scored seven points for Weeping Water and Zack Smith had one basket for the team. A late 3-pointer by Noah Hammons kept the Indians within 14-12.

Weeping Water played lockdown defense in the middle two stanzas. The team held Johnson-Brock to two points in the second quarter and gave up just eight points in the third period. That helped the Indians build a 34-24 lead with eight minutes to play.

Johnson-Brock erased that deficit with a series of layups and jumpers. Sloan Pelican made one free throw with under 20 seconds left to give the Eagles a 46-45 lead. The Indians called timeout with 12.1 seconds left to set up a play for a potential winning basket. Weeping Water’s shot rolled around the rim and fell off.

Weeping Water will return to action Tuesday night with a 7:30 p.m. game at Mead. The Indians will host Fort Calhoun at 7 p.m. Thursday at Weeping Water Activities Center.

Johnson-Brock     14   2  8  25 – 49

Weeping Water    12 12 10 11 – 45

