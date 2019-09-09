WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students played in front of their home fans Saturday during four matches at the Weeping Water Invite.
The Indians placed sixth in the eight-team tournament. Weeping Water defeated East Butler and fell to Nebraska City Lourdes and Wilber-Clatonia in pool play. Falls City Sacred Heart stopped WWHS in the fifth-place match.
Weeping Water 2, East Butler 0
Weeping Water swept the Tigers 25-19, 25-14 in the first match of the day. WWHS relied on strong attacking and serving to win. The team finished the contest with eight aces and 20 kills.
Weeping Water trailed 13-12 in game one before taking control at the net. Consecutive kills from Reagan Aronson and Peyton Barrett gave the team the lead, and a kill from Courtney Bockman made the gap 21-17. The Tigers committed a net violation on game point.
Weeping Water had a much easier time in game two. The team won the first six points and then used a serving spree by Barrett to go up 14-1. Barrett carded three aces during the seven-point run. The team maintained the double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Barrett helped the Indians with ten kills, five aces and seven digs. Aronson finished with three kills, one ace and nine digs, and Abby Meeske chipped in 15 assists, four digs and one ace. Bockman added four kills and Lexi Mogensen had one kill and six digs.
Karley Ridge posted two kills, one ace and one dig for the Indians. Kelsi Vogler made one assist and Sammi Burch, Riley Hohn and Sam Hammons all saw court time.
Weeping Water 2, Nebraska City Lourdes 0
Nebraska City Lourdes took advantage of its height and athleticism in a 25-11, 25-11 triumph. The Knights limited Weeping Water to three kills in the match. Aronson collected two kills and Bockman made one kill.
Barrett finished with seven digs, Aronson made six digs and Mogensen had four digs. Bockman posted one solo block and Meeske had two assists. The Indians finished 20-of-22 in the serving department.
Wilber-Clatonia 2, Weeping Water 1
Wilber-Clatonia stopped Weeping Water 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 in the tournament’s final pool-play contest. Alissa Vlasek led the Wolverines with 11 kills and Kaylee Rimel went 21-of-22 serving with five aces.
Falls City Sacred Heart 2, Weeping Water 0
Weeping Water squared off with the Irish in the fifth-place contest. Falls City Sacred Heart won the matchup 25-9, 25-15.
Bockman guided the WWHS offense with five kills. Vogler made four digs and one kill and Meeske had nine assists and two digs. Aronson ended the match with three kills, one ace and three digs.
Ridge posted two kills and one ace, Mogensen had one kill and two digs and Hohn posted one dig. Burch also saw court time for the team.