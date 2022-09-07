Indians play matches in Weeping Water Invite

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water volleyball players competed in four matches this past weekend during action at the Weeping Water Invite.

Nebraska City Lourdes 2, Weeping Water 0

The Indians opened the tournament against Nebraska City Lourdes. The Knights won the pool-play match 28-26, 25-9.

Brinkley McAdams led Weeping Water’s offense with four kills on 11 swings. She also made two digs and five serve receptions.

Haylee Stackpole contributed seven assists and four digs and Riley Hiller made three kills and three digs. Kali Miller chipped in three kills, one ace and three digs, Emily Ridge pocketed two kills and one solo block and Alexis Mogensen had one solo block, one kill, two digs and six serve receptions.

Kaylea McCaulley made three serve receptions and four digs and Kallie Brack produced 13 digs in the match.

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 2, Weeping Water 0

H-TR-S claimed a 25-14, 28-26 triumph in the second pool-play matchup.

Alexis Mogensen gave Weeping Water four kills, three digs and two serve receptions against the Titans. Brack picked up 24 digs and made two serve receptions in the match, and Ridge made one kill and went 7-of-7 serving with one ace.

Miller collected three kills, six digs, two solo blocks and three serve receptions, and Katie Mogensen ended the match with six serve receptions, ten digs and one kill. Hiller pocketed one kill and two solo blocks and Stackpole generated five assists, five digs and one kill.

Wilber-Clatonia 2, Weeping Water 0

Wilber-Clatonia won the final pool-play match 25-14, 25-15. Lauren Kuhlmann led the Wolverines with six kills and Kiley Kotas and Madison Vogel combined for nine kills.

Ridge, Miller and Hiller each made two kills for Weeping Water. Miller added eight digs and one solo block, Hiller collected one dig and assisted on four blocks and Ridge had two digs and one serve reception.

Katie Mogensen made 12 serve receptions and 15 digs and McAdams had one kill and one dig. Stackpole finished 5-of-5 serving and tallied seven digs and five assists, and Alexis Mogensen chipped in three digs in the match. Brack helped the team’s defense with 13 digs and one serve reception.

Weeping Water 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 1

Weeping Water ended the tournament on a winning note with a 14-25, 25-12, 25-16 comeback victory over the Raiders. The Indians overcame 13 Omaha Brownell-Talbot aces to finish ahead on the scoreboard.

Weeping Water relied on strong serving to fuel the team’s offense. WWHS finished 47-of-52 at the stripe and made eight aces. Alexis Mogensen went 15-of-15 with two aces, Miller finished 11-of-11 with two aces and Stackpole posted one ace in her 10-of-11 effort. Hiller pocketed two aces and McAdams collected one ace.

McAdams helped the Indians with five kills, 17 digs and 12 serve receptions. Ridge generated four kills and one solo block, Stackpole made four digs and four assists and Miller had three kills, eight digs and one serve reception.

Hiller posted two kills, two digs and one solo block and Alexis Mogensen produced nine digs and three serve receptions. Brack collected 26 digs and McCaulley added a pair of serve receptions.

Weeping Water is scheduled to continue the season today with a 5:30 p.m. match at Southern. The team will travel to Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. showdown with the Raiders.