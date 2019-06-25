SYRACUSE – Weeping Water Red softball players stepped onto the diamond for a pair of league tournament games this week.
The Indians played in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Softball League Tournament Monday and Tuesday nights. The team finished its season 9-9.
Nebraska City 9, Weeping Water Red 6
Nebraska City made the most of its scoring chances to slip past Weeping Water Red on Monday night.
The Pioneers captured a 9-6 victory over the Indians in the first round of the tournament. Nebraska City and Weeping Water Red played their 18-and-under matchup at Syracuse Sports Complex.
Nebraska City took a 2-0 lead on an inside-the-park home run in the first inning. Weeping Water Red matched that total with a rally in the second inning.
Kiera Brack drew a leadoff walk and moved ahead after Taylor Miller was struck by a pitch. Both Indians advanced one base on a wild pitch and then scored on Natania French’s single to center.
The Indians responded to a 4-2 deficit with two more runs in the third. Keatyn Harrah drilled a leadoff single and Brooklyn Rathe drew a walk. Harrah scored on an outfield error and Rathe raced home on a RBI single from Lauren Harms.
Nebraska City snapped the 4-4 tie with five runs in the fifth. Brack and Harms created the final margin with runs for the Indians in the fifth.
French helped Weeping Water with three singles and three RBI. Harms had two singles and one RBI and Brack reached base three times and scored twice. Harrah, Bailey Houchin and Zoe Houston all singled once and Rathe reached on two walks and one hit-by-pitch.
Brack tossed all five innings for the Indians. She struck out eight Pioneers.
Nebraska City 202 05 — 9 11 1
Weeping Water Red 022 02 — 6 8 3
Ashland 5, Weeping Water Red 2
The Indians returned to action the next night in the elimination bracket. Ashland rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to win. The Bluejays scored twice in the third inning and three times in the fifth.
Houston and Harrah each collected two hits for Weeping Water Red. Rathe and Houchin added one walk apiece. Brack registered six strikeouts in six innings in the circle.
Ashland 002 030 - 5 4 0
Weeping Water Red 100 010 - 2 6 4