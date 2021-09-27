Indians post winning notes against Wildcats

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water orchestrated a series of swift scoring plays against Cedar Bluffs on Friday night.

That allowed the Indians to enjoy a symphony of success in their Homecoming football game.

Weeping Water posted 44 points in the first quarter and went on to defeat Cedar Bluffs 58-6. The Indians secured the game’s outcome with four touchdowns in the first five minutes of action. The team led 30-0 at the 7:22 mark of the first quarter and held a 52-6 lead at halftime.

WWHS head coach Mitchell Shepherd said he was happy with the way the undefeated Indians (5-0) approached the game against Cedar Bluffs (0-5). The team led 14-0 within the first 90 seconds and ran just four plays from scrimmage in the opening five minutes.

“We talked about getting out to a fast start tonight, and the guys did a great job of doing that,” Shepherd said “The starters did their jobs on those first couple of possessions, and that meant we were able to have some of the younger guys get a lot of playing time, which is great. That’s something that is going to make our program stronger down the road.”