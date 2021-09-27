Indians post winning notes against Wildcats

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water orchestrated a series of swift scoring plays against Cedar Bluffs on Friday night.
That allowed the Indians to enjoy a symphony of success in their Homecoming football game.
Weeping Water posted 44 points in the first quarter and went on to defeat Cedar Bluffs 58-6. The Indians secured the game’s outcome with four touchdowns in the first five minutes of action. The team led 30-0 at the 7:22 mark of the first quarter and held a 52-6 lead at halftime.
WWHS head coach Mitchell Shepherd said he was happy with the way the undefeated Indians (5-0) approached the game against Cedar Bluffs (0-5). The team led 14-0 within the first 90 seconds and ran just four plays from scrimmage in the opening five minutes.
“We talked about getting out to a fast start tonight, and the guys did a great job of doing that,” Shepherd said “The starters did their jobs on those first couple of possessions, and that meant we were able to have some of the younger guys get a lot of playing time, which is great. That’s something that is going to make our program stronger down the road.”
Keegan McDonald flew 38 yards for a touchdown on the game’s second play, and Tyler Essary pounced on a Cedar Bluffs fumble in the end zone on the first CBHS drive. Hunter Mortimer generated touchdown runs of 43 and 48 yards on Weeping Water’s next two snaps to make it 30-0.
Sayler Rhodes continued the scoring when he posted a 39-yard touchdown run on the next series. He made a cutback move near the line of scrimmage and bowled over a Cedar Bluffs defender at the goal line. Rhodes capped the busy first quarter of scoring with a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown at the 1:04 mark.
Rhodes pocketed a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 52-6. John Ridge gave the Indians their final touchdown with 8:46 remaining in the game. He completed a 12-play drive with a run from the 6-yard line.
Shepherd said he was encouraged to see the starters remain involved in the game when their younger teammates were playing. The upperclassmen cheered when the Indians made good plays on both offense and defense throughout the final three quarters.
“That shows that we’re a team,” Shepherd said. “The younger guys support the older guys every time on the sidelines during games, and when the roles are reversed, those older players want to support their teammates too. We’re truly all in this together, and I think it makes our team bond a lot stronger when everyone sees that.”
Mortimer ran three times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Rhodes had two carries for 85 yards and McDonald ran one time for 38 yards. Wilson posted 52 yards on ten rushing attempts and Ridge ran eight times for 19 yards. Lukas Gage added one 16-yard carry and Dylan Miller ran twice for seven yards.
Essary recovered one fumble and Miller collected one interception in the game. Weeping Water held Cedar Bluffs to -18 yards of offense in the first quarter and 48 yards during the opening half.
The Indians will continue their season this week with a trip to Elmwood-Murdock. The teams will begin their district game at 7 p.m. in Elmwood. The Knights (3-2) picked up a 2-0 forfeit victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot this past Friday.
Cedar Bluffs 0 6 0 0 – 6
Weeping Water 44 8 0 6 – 58
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – McDonald 38 run (pass no good), 11:23
WW – T. Essary fumble recovery in end zone (Rhodes run), 10:33
WW – Mortimer 43 run (McDonald run), 9:22
WW – Mortimer 48 run (McDonald run), 7:22
WW – Rhodes 39 run (pass no good), 6:18
WW – Rhodes 45 punt return (Harms pass from Wilson), 1:04
2nd Quarter