WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water made Palmyra pay on the scoreboard Thursday night by depositing plenty of shots into the basket.
The Indians shot 40 percent from the field during their 66-32 victory. Weeping Water used its athleticism and quickness to pull away from the Panthers as the game went on. Palmyra led by two points early in the evening but was unable to keep up with Weeping Water’s scoring attack.
WWHS (4-2) generated a 17-8 lead after one quarter and doubled up Palmyra 30-15 at halftime. The team then erased any doubt about the game’s outcome with electric offense. Weeping Water embarked on a 22-8 run against PHS in the third quarter, and the team created the final margin with a 14-9 spree in the fourth period.
Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett both had major games against the Panthers (1-6). Cave went 15-of-23 from the field and finished with 33 points. She added eight steals, six rebounds and two assists. Barrett drained five 3-pointers during her 26-point evening. She chipped in nine rebounds and five steals.
Brianna Lawson keyed Weeping Water’s offense with eight assists. She also posted four steals and four rebounds. Bailee Nissen boosted Weeping Water’s interior game with three points, three boards and one block. She added two assists and three steals in the contest.
Lexi Ahrens hauled in five rebounds and Cadence Porter had two points and one rebound. Jamison Twomey posted one point and one steal, Reagan Aronson scored one point and Reba Wilson collected three rebounds. Kelsi Vogler had one rebound and Kiera Brack, Brooklyn Rathe and Karley Ridge all saw playing time.
Palmyra 8 7 8 9 – 32
Weeping Water 17 13 22 14 – 66
Palmyra (32)
Frazee 2-5 2-5 6, Whyman 6-11 0-3 12, Sweney 0-3 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-1 0-4 0, Waltke 1-4 5-6 7, Wilen 1-5 3-5 5, Bohaty 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 2, Ptacnik 0-1 0-4 0, Bellotto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-34 10-27 32.
Weeping Water (66)
Lawson 0-6 0-2 0, Barrett 9-25 3-5 26, Cave 15-23 1-1 33, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Nissen 1-2 1-2 3, Aronson 0-1 1-2 1, Wilson 0-3 0-2 0, Twomey 0-0 1-2 1, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Brack 0-0 0-1 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, Ridge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 7-17 66.