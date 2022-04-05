Indians score points at JCC Invite

TECUMSEH – Weeping Water athletes took advantage of crisp weather Monday to register season-best times and distances in Tecumseh.

The Indians took part in the Johnson County Central Invite. The Weeping Water girls placed seventh with 33 points and the boys were 11th with seven points.

Lauren Wehrbein and Kali Miller each collected three individual medals for the Indians. Wehrbein finished in the top six spots in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and Miller medaled in the high jump, triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. Austin Patton led the WWHS boys with a pair of medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Lincoln Lutheran ran away with the girls team championship with 133 points. Tri County (88) edged Lincoln Lutheran (84) and Freeman (80) in a close boys team race.

Girls Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 133, Nebraska City Lourdes 67, Johnson County Central 56.5, Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Pawnee City 45, Freeman 43, Weeping Water 33, Tri County 26.863, Johnson-Brock 26.333, Parkview Christian 22, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 20, Lewiston 8.333

Weeping Water Results

100 – Lauren Wehrbein 13.82 (4th)

200 – Lauren Wehrbein 28.76 (5th)

400 – Lauren Wehrbein 1:05.08 (3rd)

1,600 – Alexis Mogensen 6:30.78 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Kali Miller 55.95 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Dakota Reiman, Samantha Hammons, Ciera Dieter, Alexis Mogensen) 12:32.47 (6th)

High Jump – Kali Miller 4-6 (tied 4th)

Triple Jump – Kali Miller 30-0 (2nd)

Discus – Keatyn Harrah 102-3 (4th)

Boys Team Results

Tri County 88, Lincoln Lutheran 84, Freeman 80, Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Johnson-Brock 52, Pawnee City 38, Johnson County Central 37, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 25, Parkview Christian 23, Nebraska City Lourdes 20, Weeping Water 7

Weeping Water Results

1,600 – Austin Patton 5:18.42 (6th)

3,200 – Austin Patton 11:35.41 (4th), Matt Cover 12:19.28 (6th)

Long Jump – Sayler Rhodes 18-0 1/2 (6th)

