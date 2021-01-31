Indians secure pair of medals at ECNC Invite

MALCOLM – Weeping Water wrestlers made the most of their conference opportunities Friday with a pair of medals on the mat.

Nolan Blevins and Matt Cover represented Weeping Water at the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite. Both Indians reached the medal podium at the end of the day.

Blevins (38-6) earned the ECNC championship at 138 pounds with three victories. He pinned a pair of Malcolm opponents in the first two rounds before meeting Auburn’s Tye Ommert (26-7) in the title match. Blevins stopped Ommert 5-1.

Cover (11-23) claimed second place at 132 pounds. He pinned Malcolm’s Bryce Teut in the opening match and battled Johnson County Central’s JaPriece Morehead in the title contest.

Seven teams took part in the league tournament. Malcolm won the ECNC championship with 147.5 points and Auburn placed second with 123.5 points. Weeping Water finished seventh with 30 points.

Weeping Water will prepare for the Subdistrict D1-A Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 6. The Indians will travel to Shelby-Rising City for the 10:30 a.m. meet.

Team Results