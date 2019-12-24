MURDOCK – Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock both showcased fiery offenses during the first quarter of their basketball game Saturday afternoon.
The Indians were able to win the league matchup by extinguishing E-M’s scoring output after that.
The Weeping Water girls defeated the Knights 63-43 in the E-M gym. Grace Cave and Reagan Aronson both played key roles in the team’s victory with their perimeter shooting. They drained 11 3-pointers during the game and combined for 46 points.
Both teams ran successful offenses during the first eight minutes. Cave connected on a trio of 3-pointers and finished the quarter with 11 points, and Peyton Barrett sank three field goals and one free throw. Aronson added one trey for the Indians in the opening period.
Elmwood-Murdock (3-4) relied on a balanced attack throughout the initial part of the game. Sydney Anderson, Lexi Bacon, Paetyn Florell, Jayden Halferty and Brenna Schmidt all posted baskets for the team. They helped Elmwood-Murdock stay within 24-20 after one quarter.
Weeping Water (7-0) seized control of the contest with a 12-2 run in the second quarter. Aronson sank a pair of 3-pointers and Jamison Twomey added a trey for the team. Three free throws from Cave helped WWHS take a 36-22 halftime advantage.
The Indians kept their momentum with multiple baskets in the third quarter. Aronson continued her accurate shooting with a pair of treys, and Cave, Barrett and Reba Wilson all scored during the team’s 20-point quarter. Weeping Water kept its double-digit edge throughout the final eight minutes.
Cave drained five 3-pointers during her 26-point performance, and Aronson connected on six treys in her 20-point afternoon. Barrett chipped in 12 points, Twomey scored three points and Wilson had two points. Karley Ridge, Kelsi Vogler, Natania French, Kiera Brack and Brooklyn Rathe all saw court time for the team.
Anderson helped Elmwood-Murdock with 11 points, two rebounds and one steal. Schmidt generated ten points, four blocks, five rebounds and one assist, and Halferty collected seven points, two assists and one rebound.
Lauren Justesen produced four points, one rebound and one block, and Florell ended the contest with five points and four rebounds. Bacon had four points, one rebound and one assist and Bailey Frahm scored two points. Kylee Rieflin, Sela Rikli, Katelyn Vogler and Ella Zierott all saw court time for the team.
Weeping Water ended the game with 13 3-pointers. That is tied for the seventh-best single-game amount in Nebraska girls basketball history. Seward set the state’s top total with 19 3-pointers in one game in 2016.
Weeping Water joined Gordon (2003 and 2004), Lincoln Southeast (2008), Lincoln Southwest (2011 and 2013), Omaha Concordia (2011), Holdrege (2012), Grand Island Northwest (2013), Millard West (2013 and 2014), Kearney Catholic (2014), Crofton (2014), Minden (2013 and 2014), Lincoln Christian (2016 and 2017), Homer (2016) and West Point-Beemer (2018) as teams that have made 13 treys in one game.
Weeping Water 24 12 20 7 – 63
Elmwood-Murdock 20 2 12 9 – 43
Weeping Water (63)
Aronson 20, Wilson 2, Barrett 12, Cave 26, Nissen 0, Twomey 3, Ridge 0, Vogler 0, French 0, Brack 0, Rathe 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (43)
Anderson 11, Justesen 4, Halferty 7, Florell 5, Schmidt 10, Frahm 2, Vogler 0, Bacon 4, Rikli 0, Rieflin 0, Zierott 0.