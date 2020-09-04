Indians stop Syracuse with powerful bats

SYRACUSE – Weeping Water athletes made their batting practice pay off Thursday night with a dozen runs at Syracuse Sports Complex.
The Indians used a powerful offense to defeat Syracuse 12-8. Weeping Water finished the evening with 15 hits and generated runs from all spots in the lineup. The team reached the double-digit run total for the second time this season.
Weeping Water fell behind 5-3 in the third inning but raced past the Rockets after that. The Indians scored four times in the fourth inning and tacked on three runs in the next frame. The team then plated two key insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Keatyn Harrah and Grace Cave led Weeping Water’s offense with big nights at the plate. Harrah ended the evening with two singles, one home run, one walk and five runs batted in. Cave collected three singles, four RBI and two runs for the team.
Zoe Houston helped the Indians with one single, one double and three RBI. Reba Wilson scored three times after reaching on one single, one double and one error, and Kiera Brack reached base on one single, one error and two walks. She came home once in the game.
Lauren Harms enjoyed a successful night at the plate with two singles, two walks and two runs, and Natania French posted two singles and one run for WWHS. Raelyn Wilson and Jillian Rathe each scored once, Brooklyn Rathe walked once and reached base on an error and Josie Cave drew one walk.
Brack and Harrah both made two defensive assists and Harms and Reba Wilson each made one defensive assist. Brack tossed all seven innings and allowed five earned runs and four walks. She struck out four Rockets during her 113-pitch evening.
Weeping Water will resume action Saturday at the Auburn Invite. The Indians will face Auburn in the opening round at 9 a.m. Falls City, Raymond Central, Bishop Neumann, Southern/Diller-Odell, Syracuse and Omaha Mercy will also play in the tournament.
Weeping Water 003 430 2 – 12 15 4
Syracuse 023 111 0 – 8 8 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!